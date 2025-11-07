Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTamil Nadu Sees Fresh Rains After Cyclone Montha Lull; Chennai Records Light To Moderate Showers

North Tamil Nadu experienced widespread rainfall after a dry spell, driven by cyclonic circulations and a weakened trough.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After nearly ten days of subdued northeast monsoon activity in the wake of Cyclone Montha, widespread rainfall returned to north Tamil Nadu on Thursday, bringing much-needed respite to drought-affected regions. The renewed showers, scattered across northern districts and isolated in southern parts, helped ease the oppressive heat that had sent temperatures soaring 4–6°C above normal over the past week.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall was driven by a combination of upper air cyclonic circulations and a weakened trough stretching from the central Bay of Bengal to the east-central Arabian Sea. One circulation currently persists over the Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal, while another lies over South Interior Karnataka and nearby areas, aiding moisture inflow into Tamil Nadu.

For November 7, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi districts. Similar conditions are expected on November 8 in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi, as the weather system gradually moves southward.

In Chennai, residents experienced brief spells of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning, offering a break from the prolonged dry spell. Data recorded until 5:30 PM showed Kalavai in Ranipet district receiving the highest rainfall at 71.5 mm, followed by Poonamallee (31.5 mm) and Cheyyar (31 mm). Vellore and surrounding areas also reported steady morning showers.

The IMD’s synoptic summary indicated that the ongoing thunderstorm activity and moisture convergence were helping restore normal temperature levels across northern Tamil Nadu. However, dry conditions persisted in Puducherry and Karaikal, where no significant rainfall was reported.

Officials said the return of monsoon showers is expected to aid groundwater recharge and support standing crops, though consistent rainfall over the coming weeks will be crucial for drought recovery in many interior districts.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Tamil NAdu
