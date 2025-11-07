Bengaluru is witnessing a large-scale Eid Milad procession today, November 7, organized by the Bommanahalli Muslim Youth Welfare Association. The grand event began around 3 PM from Bommanahalli Junction and is drawing thousands of participants, with an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 devotees and nearly 20 tableau vehicles taking part in the celebrations.

The procession started near Mecca Mosque in Mangammanapalya, Madina Nagar, and is proceeding through major southern corridors of the city. The designated route covers Mangammanapalya Main Road, Hosur Road Service Road, a U-turn near the 21st pillar, and concludes in front of the Urdu School behind Jamia Masjid on Begur Road.

Bengaluru Traffic Diversion

Given the scale of participation, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory and congestion alert for key stretches, including Hosur Road, Bommanahalli Junction, Roopena Agrahara, and Garebhavipalya Junction. Heavy traffic is expected in these areas until the event concludes later in the evening.

Commuters are urged to avoid the affected zones and use alternative routes. Suggested diversions include:

From Wilson Garden/Adugodi: proceed via Dairy Circle–Bannerghatta Road–NICE Road.

From Banashankari: turn at Jayadeva Junction, continue via Bannerghatta Road–NICE Road.

From Marathahalli (Outer Ring Road): take 27th Main Road to Kudlu via Vemana Junction and Somasundarapalya.

From Hosur towards Bengaluru: use the Electronic City Elevated Flyover.

Traffic officials have advised residents and office-goers to plan their travel in advance and expect moderate delays in the southern parts of the city until the procession concludes peacefully.

Bengaluru Weather Update

Bengaluru is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with chances of light rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mist is likely to form in some areas during the early morning hours. The city’s temperatures are forecast to hover around a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 20°C, offering relatively mild conditions for the day. Commuters and residents may want to keep umbrellas handy and plan for slightly damp weather, especially in the morning.