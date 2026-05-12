CBI Takes Over Murder Probe Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide Chandranath Rath; Seven-Member SIT Formed

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

According to sources, the central agency has constituted a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank to probe the case.

Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel and close aide to Adhikari, was shot near Madhyamgram late on the night of May 6. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The case had triggered major political reactions in West Bengal, with opposition parties demanding an independent investigation into the killing.

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Three Accused Sent To Police Custody Till May 24

Three accused arrested in connection with the murder, Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh, have been remanded to police custody till May 24.

According to investigators, Mishra and Maurya were detained from Buxar in Bihar, while Raj Singh was apprehended from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on May 10 based on investigative leads.

The three were formally arrested after interrogation on Monday morning.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Bivas Chatterjee said the prosecution had also sought the addition of charges related to destruction of evidence.

“Three persons have been arrested, and the court has sent them to police custody till May 24, i.e., 13 days of police custody. We also sought for the addition of the section relating to the destruction of evidence, which has been added by the court,” Chatterjee told ANI.

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Adhikari Alleges Political Motive Behind PA's Killing

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari earlier described the killing as a “premeditated murder” and alleged that Rath was targeted because of his political association with him.

“This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range,” Adhikari had said.

He also alleged that Rath was killed because he was associated with him and due to Adhikari’s electoral victory over former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

The incident has intensified political tensions in the state, with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress demanding a court-monitored CBI probe into the murder.

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee also called for an independent investigation under judicial supervision, stressing the need for a transparent inquiry into the killing.

The CBI is expected to begin fresh rounds of questioning and forensic examination as part of its investigation.