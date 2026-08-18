Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police took AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar to undisclosed place.

Kumar supported protesting sanitation workers demanding family compensation.

Police allegedly pressured deceased worker's family for swift cremation.

Workers protested Anil's death, demanding Rs 1 crore compensation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police took its East Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar to an "undisclosed location" amid protests by sanitation workers demanding compensation for the family of a deceased worker. He also alleged that the police was pressurising the family to carry out the cremation.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that around 20 policemen arrived at Kumar's residence in plain clothes at around 4 am and took him away.

“Today, at 4 am, around 20 policemen came in plain clothes and kidnapped AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar,” Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

According to Bharadwaj, Kumar had been supporting sanitation workers in their demand for compensation for the deceased worker's family. He alleged that the protesters had also demanded that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meet the family.

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Today 4:00 AM early morning around 20 policemen came in plain clothes and kidnapped AAP MLA @KuldeepKumarAAP



He had been raising the voice of sanitation workers demanding compensation for the family. They demanded CM Rekha Gupta to meet the family but instead of… — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 18, 2026

However, Bharadwaj claimed that instead of meeting the protesters, police took the MLA to an "undisclosed location."

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AAP Alleges Pressure Over Cremation

In another post on X, Bharadwaj alleged that Delhi Police was pressuring the family of the deceased sanitation worker to carry out the cremation.

He claimed that thousands of sanitation workers had been protesting for two days following the alleged killing of a sanitation worker and were demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for the family.

"The police took his body from the mortuary of LBS Hospital to his house. Looks like repetition of Hathras forced cremation," he said in a post on X.

Bharadwaj further alleged that police had brought the deceased worker's body from the hospital to his home and were “forcibly” carrying out the cremation.

"The deceased sanitation worker belongs to the Dalit community and is poor, so the Delhi Police is trying to forcibly conduct the last rites by pressuring that family," he said.

"The family members of the deceased sanitation worker want justice to be served," Bharadwaj added.

पुलिस जबरदस्ती मृत सफाई कर्मचारी का दाह संस्कार करवाना चाह रही है।



​मृत सफाई कर्मचारी के परिवार के सदस्य चाहते हैं कि उन्हें न्याय मिले।



​मृत सफाई कर्मचारी दलित समाज से हैं और गरीब हैं, इसलिए दिल्ली पुलिस उस परिवार पर दबाव बनाकर जबरदस्ती अंतिम संस्कार करवाना चाह रही है। pic.twitter.com/3tl2mlR9Bc — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 18, 2026

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to the allegations.

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Sanitation Workers Protest Over Death

Hundreds of sanitation workers and auto-tipper drivers from across Delhi had protested at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Monday over the death of Anil, an on-duty sanitation worker in Kalyanpuri.

The protesters demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a permanent government job for a member of Anil's family.

They had refused to allow Anil's body to be taken from the hospital mortuary for the last rites and threatened to keep auto-tippers off Delhi's roads until their demands were met.