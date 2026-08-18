New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the schedule and campaign guidelines for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2026. The election for DUSU office bearers and central council members will be held on September 18, while vote counting is scheduled for September 19, 2026.

The university has also laid down several rules for candidates, covering eligibility, nominations, campaigning, expenditure, and the use of campaign materials. This year, candidates will have to follow a paperless campaign model, with printed posters, pamphlets, and other printed material prohibited.

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DUSU Election 2026: Key Dates For Candidates

Candidates contesting the DUSU elections must file their nominations by September 13, 2026, by 3 pm. The university will scrutinise the nomination papers until 3:15 pm on the same day.

The final list of nominated candidates will be released by 6 pm on September 13.

The DUSU election itself will take place on September 18, while counting of votes for office bearers and central council members will be conducted on September 19.

DUSU Election Eligibility Rules

According to the code of conduct issued for candidates, the union or representative body must consist only of regular students enrolled in full-time courses.

For undergraduate students, the age limit is between 17 and 22 years as on August 16. Postgraduate students can contest the election if they are not more than 25 years old as on August 16.

Candidates must also meet the attendance requirements prescribed by the university. The applicable requirement will be the university's prescribed minimum attendance or 75 per cent attendance, whichever is higher.

DU Introduces Paperless Campaigning Rules

The university has made provisions for candidates to campaign without relying on printed material. Contestants can submit an electoral speech in the form of a video clipping of up to 10 minutes.

The video must be submitted to the office of the Chief Election Officer by September 12, 2026, by 2 pm. Once approved by the Chief Election Officer, the video will be uploaded on the DU website.

Candidates can also use social media platforms that are available free of cost as an alternative to paper-based canvassing.

Printed Posters And Pamphlets Banned

The campaign guidelines prohibit candidates from using printed posters, pamphlets, or any other printed material for canvassing. However, candidates will be permitted to use handmade posters.

The university has also prohibited the use of loudspeakers, vehicles, and animals for canvassing purposes. Candidates cannot use mascots or costumes intended to entertain or represent something during their campaign.

These provisions form part of the campaign rules that candidates will have to follow during the DUSU election process.

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DUSU Campaign Expenditure And Timing

The university has fixed the maximum campaign expenditure at Rs 5,000 per candidate.

The permitted canvassing period will run from 8 am to 8 pm. Candidates will also have to adhere to a limit on the number of students accompanying them during campaigning on college campuses.

Each candidate can have a maximum of four bona fide students with them while canvassing in the college campus.

With the election date set for September 18, candidates will need to complete the nomination process and follow the prescribed campaign rules, including restrictions on printed material, campaign timings, expenditure and the number of students permitted to accompany them.

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