Big Update On Imran Khan: Sister Gets Permission To Enter Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail

Big Update On Imran Khan: Sister Gets Permission To Enter Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, currently lodged in Adiala Jail since August 2023 , has reportedly been given permission for a visit by his sister Dr Uzma Khanum. The decision comes after months of repeated denials, growing public concern and mounting pressure from his family and political party. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
