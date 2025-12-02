Explorer
Big Update On Imran Khan: Sister Gets Permission To Enter Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, currently lodged in Adiala Jail since August 2023 , has reportedly been given permission for a visit by his sister Dr Uzma Khanum. The decision comes after months of repeated denials, growing public concern and mounting pressure from his family and political party.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion
