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HomeCitiesSudden Showers Cool Delhi By Up To 10°C, IMD Issues Orange Alert!

Sudden Showers Cool Delhi By Up To 10°C, IMD Issues Orange Alert!

The department said moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to continue across Delhi and adjoining areas.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall, triggering orange and yellow alerts.
  • Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms expected in Delhi.
  • Temperatures dropped significantly, offering relief from heat.

Heavy rainfall swept across parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the national capital. A yellow alert was sounded for Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar and other NCR regions.

The IMD had initially issued a yellow alert, but later upgraded it to orange in its nowcast. The department said moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to continue across Delhi and adjoining areas.

Alerts Across NCR And Neighbouring States

An orange alert was issued for the entire national capital, warning of moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In NCR, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Ghaziabad and Baghpat were placed under an orange alert. In Uttar Pradesh, districts including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor and Hathras were under a yellow alert.

In Haryana, yellow alerts were issued for Palwal, Gurgaon, Rewari and Faridabad, while Charki Dadri, Bhiwani and Sonipat were placed under an orange alert.

Temperature Drops Sharply After Rainfall

The sudden spell of rain brought significant relief from heat, with temperatures dropping by 7–10 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to IMD data, Jafarpur recorded a drop of 8.6°C, while Narayana saw the steepest fall at 10.1°C. Areas such as Pragati Maidan, Pitampura, Jharoda Kalan and Najafgarh also witnessed a noticeable dip.

Daytime temperatures had climbed to around 41°C before easing in the evening following the rainfall.

Cloudy Skies Expected On Saturday

For April 18, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi, with no warning issued so far. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 40°C and 42°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 20°C to 22°C.

Dry, Hot Conditions Likely To Return

The IMD has indicated that the brief spell of rain will be followed by a return to dry and hot weather.

Between April 18 and April 19, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy before turning mainly clear from April 20 to April 23. During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to stay between 39°C and 42°C, with minimum temperatures ranging from 20°C to 24°C.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What alert was issued for Delhi following the heavy rainfall?

An orange alert was issued for Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

How did the rainfall affect the temperature in Delhi-NCR?

The rainfall brought significant relief from heat, with temperatures dropping by 7-10 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

What weather is expected in Delhi on April 18th?

Delhi is forecast to have partly cloudy skies on April 18th, with maximum temperatures between 40-42°C and minimums around 20-22°C.

Will the dry and hot weather return after the rain?

Yes, the IMD has indicated that the brief spell of rain will be followed by a return to dry and hot weather.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Orange Alert In Delhi IMD Issues Orange Alert Sudden Showers Cool Delhi
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