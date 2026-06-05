Delhi Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Demolishes 82 Properties And Seals 43

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on unauthorised construction and misuse of premises in the national capital, authorities took demolition action against 82 properties and sealed 43 others across all municipal zones since June 1, officials said on Friday.

The crackdown comes amid the heightened scrutiny of such properties, especially after a devastating blaze at a bed-and-breakfast facility at Hauz Rani area in South Delhi, which killed 21 people, including several foreign nationals, on June 3.

The sealing and demolition drive is being carried out on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a statement read.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said the demolition action has been taken against 12 properties in the South Zone, seven in Civil Lines Zone and eight in Narela Zone since June 1. In the same period, 14 properties have been sealed in the South Zone.

As part of the South Zone enforcement drive, the corporation said that over 12 bed-and-breakfast (B&B) guest houses operating in violation of building bye-laws were identified in a joint survey in Hauz Rani.

"These 12 B&B facilities will be sealed after government revokes its licences," a senior MCD official said.

"The survey also flagged 32 properties in Saidulajab and 9 properties in Khirki Extension in South Delhi for violations," the statement read.

During a drive conducted on Friday, five B&B guest houses were sealed in Hauz Rani.

"These include Green Residency, Sky Inn, Flourish Inn, Venue Inn and Mikasa Inn," officials said. In Khirki Extension, one property was demolished and sealed, while eight properties in Saidulajab were acted upon during the ongoing drive, the statement read.

Further enforcement action is planned against 32 properties in Saidulajab and nine in Khirki Extension, the MCD said, adding that surveillance in these areas has been intensified to check further violations.

"In other areas, demolition and sealing action was carried out against three properties in Savitri Nagar, Sainik Farm and Khanpur, while three basements being used as libraries in violation of norms were sealed in Gautam Nagar," the statement read.

The corporation also said more than 150 notices, sealing notices and demolition orders have been issued across all zones for misuse of properties and violations of building bye-laws.

A survey is also being conducted to identify illegal commercial and residential constructions across Delhi, the civic body added.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, speaking on the Malviya Nagar fire incident, said, "The entire administration, including DM (district magistrate), DC (deputy commissioner), and fire department officials are identifying unsafe structures; no negligence will be tolerated." MCD in its statement said that officials have advised citizens not to undertake unauthorised construction, stating such violations attract action under the DMC Act-1957, Master Plan-2021 and Unified Building Bye-Laws-2016.

The Delhi government on Thursday constituted district-level and subdivision-level committees to inspect and initiate sealing action against establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building bye-laws.

According to the order, these committees have been tasked with coordinating a city-wide survey of illegal and unauthorised buildings and establishments violating fire safety norms and building byelaws, and take action accordingly.

The district magistrate, if required, may also invoke powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for ensuring comprehensive action, it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)