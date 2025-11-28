SSC Scam: Bratya Basu Breaks Silence On Alleged Political Pressure In Recruitment

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSSC Scam: Bratya Basu Breaks Silence On Alleged Political Pressure In Recruitment

SSC has completed the new exams and interviews, yet the recruitment has entered deeper confusion after the Supreme Court questioned key decisions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
After a long struggle, SSC has finally completed the new examinations for classes 9–10 and 11–12, and the interview phase has already started. But instead of clearing the situation, the teacher recruitment case has now become even more complicated. The Supreme Court has questioned why new candidates were tested along with those who lost jobs in 2016, and why new rules were introduced. 

Justice Amrita Sinha has also made a strong comment on what will happen to the exam once all cases reach the Calcutta High Court. Amid this tense atmosphere, Education Minister Bratya Basu has said that the government is determined to complete the recruitment before the Supreme Court’s deadline of December 31.

Bratya Basu On SSC Recruitment Case 

As reported by ABP Ananda, Before Bratya Basu spoke to the media on Thursday, Justice Amrita Sinha sharply reacted when a lawyer requested to postpone the SSC hearing. She said that nobody knows what will happen to the exam, yet people are busy verifying documents.

Later, in his press conference, Bratya Basu defended SSC strongly. He said SSC has conducted the exam with complete transparency, and no other commission in India has done what SSC has done.

He pointed out features like carbon paper with question papers, uploading full answer sheets, time given for challenges, marks published publicly, and a complete list of selected candidates. He believes that these steps are enough to prove SSC’s fairness.

Bratya Basu On SSC Scam Allegations & Political Pressure

Speaking about a case filed over giving an extra 10 marks to unemployed qualified teachers, Bratya said the case will be fought legally. 

He added that the law does not change based on the judge or the court, unless there is a political bias.

He also reacted to the Supreme Court’s comment about mixing 2016 candidates with new candidates. Bratya said SSC and the government have their own legal power, and the rules have not been rejected by the court. He also mentioned that observations are not verdicts, so they do not hold legal authority.

Bratya believes the opposition may want to delay recruitment for political advantage before the 2026 Assembly elections. But he said the government will complete the recruitment with transparency, just as the Chief Minister expects. 

He ended by saying SSC will also publish the full list of accused individuals.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
