Bengal SSC Releases Model Answer Keys For Classes 9-10 Teacher Recruitment Exam

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has uploaded the preliminary model answer keys for the Class 9-10 teacher recruitment exam held on September 7 across 11 subjects. Candidates can access the keys at westbengalssc.com by selecting the exam date, subject, and set, and downloading the copy for reference.

The Class 11-12 model answer sheets, for exams held on September 14, will be uploaded on September 20. Candidates will then have five days (September 20–25) to submit objections, with a fee of Rs 100 per question. The fee will be refunded if objections are found valid.

According to the SSC, over 3.19 lakh applications were received for the Class 9-10 level, with 2,93,152 candidates, including 3,658 specially-abled students, appearing for the exam. For Classes 11-12, 2,29,497 candidates out of 2,46,543 applicants appeared, including 3,120 specially-abled candidates. The number of out-of-state examinees stood at 31,362 (Class 9-10) and 13,517 (Class 11-12).

The commission said the written examination results are expected by end-October, after the festive season, while interviews are scheduled for November. Candidates qualifying for interviews will have their marks published on the SSC website. Those with prior teaching experience will receive 10 bonus marks before the interview stage.

SSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar reiterated that the recruitment process will be completed by December 31, in line with the Supreme Court’s directive.