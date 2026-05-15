RG Kar Case: Bengal Govt Suspends 3 IPS Officers Over Alleged Mishandling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three IPS officers suspended over RG Kar doctor case.

Officers accused of bribery attempt and unauthorized press conference.

Victim's mother, a BJP MLA, questions investigation's completeness.

Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced the suspension of three IPS officers over alleged mishandling of the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case.

The suspended officers are former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhishek Gupta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Indira Mukherjee.

Allegations Of Bribery Attempt

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, Adhikari alleged that the officers were involved in offering a bribe to the victim’s family and conducting a press conference without written authorisation.

Howrah: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "In connection with the RG Kar incident, we have initiated an investigation specifically against senior police officers such as Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and other officials. There are also allegations of mishandling the case;… pic.twitter.com/hto9fFbUzE — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

He further said departmental proceedings would be initiated against all three officers.

RG Kar Incident Triggered Nationwide Outrage

The incident took place on August 9, 2024, when a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead inside a seminar hall in the hospital building.

A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested by Kolkata Police on suspicion of rape and murder. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The incident sparked nationwide protests, with widespread demands for justice for the victim.

Victim’s Mother Won Bengal Polls On BJP Ticket

The victim’s mother later contested the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections from the Panihati seat on a BJP ticket and won.

Ensuring justice for the RG Kar victim was among the BJP’s key promises ahead of the Assembly elections.

Family Questions Investigation

On January 20, 2025, a trial court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment after convicting him in the case. However, the victim’s family has consistently maintained that he was not the sole accused involved in the crime.

In April this year, the family informed the Calcutta High Court that they had gathered information on several aspects that were not adequately examined by the CBI and the state police.

ALSO READ: 'Hope SC Will Set This Right': Owaisi Slams Bhojshala Verdict, Compares It To Babri Judgment

They also stated that a forensic expert’s opinion suggested that multiple individuals may have been present at the time of the incident.

ALSO READ: PM Modi In UAE: $5 Billion Investment, LPG And Strategic Oil Reserves Signed