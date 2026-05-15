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HomeNewsIndiaRG Kar Case: Bengal Govt Suspends 3 IPS Officers Over Alleged Mishandling

RG Kar Case: Bengal Govt Suspends 3 IPS Officers Over Alleged Mishandling

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, Adhikari alleged that the officers were involved in offering a bribe to the victim’s family and conducting a press conference without written authorisation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 May 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three IPS officers suspended over RG Kar doctor case.
  • Officers accused of bribery attempt and unauthorized press conference.
  • Victim's mother, a BJP MLA, questions investigation's completeness.

Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced the suspension of three IPS officers over alleged mishandling of the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case.

The suspended officers are former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhishek Gupta and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Indira Mukherjee.

Allegations Of Bribery Attempt

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, Adhikari alleged that the officers were involved in offering a bribe to the victim’s family and conducting a press conference without written authorisation.

He further said departmental proceedings would be initiated against all three officers.

RG Kar Incident Triggered Nationwide Outrage

The incident took place on August 9, 2024, when a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead inside a seminar hall in the hospital building.

A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested by Kolkata Police on suspicion of rape and murder. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The incident sparked nationwide protests, with widespread demands for justice for the victim.

Victim’s Mother Won Bengal Polls On BJP Ticket

The victim’s mother later contested the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections from the Panihati seat on a BJP ticket and won.

Ensuring justice for the RG Kar victim was among the BJP’s key promises ahead of the Assembly elections.

Family Questions Investigation

On January 20, 2025, a trial court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment after convicting him in the case. However, the victim’s family has consistently maintained that he was not the sole accused involved in the crime.

In April this year, the family informed the Calcutta High Court that they had gathered information on several aspects that were not adequately examined by the CBI and the state police.

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They also stated that a forensic expert’s opinion suggested that multiple individuals may have been present at the time of the incident.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were three IPS officers suspended?

Three IPS officers were suspended for alleged mishandling of the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case, including attempting to bribe the victim's family and holding an unauthorized press conference.

Who are the suspended IPS officers?

The suspended officers are former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhishek Gupta, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Indira Mukherjee.

What was the RG Kar incident?

A junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead on August 9, 2024. A civic volunteer was arrested on suspicion of rape and murder, and the case was later transferred to the CBI.

What is the current status of the case and the family's concerns?

The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment, but the victim's family believes others were involved and has raised concerns about aspects not adequately examined by investigators.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Suvendu Adhikari Breaking News ABP Live RG Kar Case Bengal Govt Suspends 3 IPS Officers Mishandling
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