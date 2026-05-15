UP Storm Havoc: 111 Dead, Dozens Injured As Rain, Lightning Batter 26 Districts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Severe storms killed 111 people and injured 72 across Uttar Pradesh.

Extreme weather on May 13 damaged homes and killed livestock.

Prayagraj and Bhadohi were among the worst-hit, reporting many deaths.

Chief Minister ordered immediate relief and damage surveys for victims.

At least 111 people have died and 72 others were injured after severe storms, heavy rain, hailstorms and lightning lashed several districts of Uttar Pradesh, causing widespread destruction across the state.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday by the Relief Commissioner’s office, the extreme weather on May 13 affected at least 26 districts, damaging homes, uprooting trees and electric poles, and killing livestock.

The statement said 170 livestock deaths and damage to 227 houses have also been reported so far. Authorities warned that the figures could rise further as more reports continue to emerge from affected regions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the large-scale devastation and directed officials to ensure that relief assistance reaches affected families within 24 hours.

He instructed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to verify every incident “with full sensitivity”, establish direct communication with victims’ families and extend all necessary support.

Prayagraj, Bhadohi Among Worst-Hit Districts

Prayagraj emerged as one of the worst-affected districts, with local authorities reporting 24 deaths linked to Wednesday’s storm and rain incidents.

The district administration said the toll increased steadily as reports continued to arrive from different areas throughout the day.

In neighbouring Bhadohi district, at least 16 people died in storm-related incidents, according to district administration sources.

Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said several trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while strong winds caused extensive damage to homes in multiple areas.

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Fatehpur Reports Nine Deaths, Several Injured

Fatehpur district recorded nine deaths and 16 injuries due to storm-related incidents, officials said.

Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said eight people, including five women, died in Khaga tehsil alone.

Another woman lost her life after a house wall collapsed in Sadar tehsil amid the heavy rain and strong winds, he added.

The incidents have left many families devastated as rescue and relief operations continue across affected regions.

Lightning Strikes, Wall Collapses Kill Several

In Pratapgarh district, four people died in separate incidents involving lightning strikes, collapsing walls and damaged sheds.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar said 25-year-old Bhim Yadav died after getting trapped under the debris of a cemented shed that collapsed in Ojha Ka Purwa village under Lalganj Kotwali limits.

Bhukar said Bhushan Pandey, 56, died after a wall collapsed in Sari Swami village under the Baghrai police station area.

Two others, Shanti Devi, 46, and Lal Bahadur, 44, also died in separate storm-related incidents triggered by the severe weather conditions.

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Lightning Deaths Reported From Multiple Districts

In Kanpur Dehat, two people died in rain-related incidents, officials said.

Police sources said 19-year-old Ruchi was struck by lightning while standing under a neem tree with goats during heavy rainfall in Bhauthari village under the Rasulabad area. Several goats also died in the incident.

A 60-year-old man standing nearby suffered injuries, officials added.

Additional District Magistrate Dushyant Kumar said local authorities had been asked to submit detailed reports on human and livestock losses, after which financial assistance would be provided according to government norms.

In Deoria district, officials said Komal Yadav, 62, died after being struck by lightning in Bhimpur Gaura village, while two others sustained injuries.

Another resident, Ramnath Prasad, 65, from Neruari village, also died in a separate lightning strike incident.

CM Orders Damage Survey, Relief Measures

In Sonbhadra district, 38-year-old Madhav Singh died after an uprooted tree fell on him during the storm and rain.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed district officials and various departments to visit affected areas and provide immediate assistance to victims and their families.

He also instructed the revenue and agriculture departments, along with insurance companies, to conduct a detailed survey of crop, livestock and property damage and submit a report to the government.

The Relief Commissioner’s office said it is maintaining constant coordination with district administrations and ensuring the required funds are made available for relief operations.

(With input from wires)