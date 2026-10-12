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English NewsCities'What Are Roads Meant For?': 19-Year-Old After Killing 3 With Speeding Mini Cooper In Kochi

'What Are Roads Meant For?': 19-Year-Old After Killing 3 With Speeding Mini Cooper In Kochi

Three people when a speeding Mini Cooper allegedly rammed their scooter near Nedumbassery airport in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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  • Minister ordered action against bars serving underage driver.

A 19-year-old man allegedly driving a speeding Mini Cooper crashed into a scooter near Kochi's Cochin International Airport, killing three people in the early hours of Sunday. The accused reportedly made the remark, "What are roads meant for? Driving, right?" after the accident, triggering widespread outrage.

The crash took place at around 1:45 am on the road leading to the airport in Nedumbassery. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to the police FIR, the Mini Cooper, allegedly driven by Suhail Sajeev, rammed a scooter carrying three young people from behind. The impact threw the riders onto the road, while the car reportedly dragged the scooter for nearly 100 metres before coming to a halt.

Accused Allegedly Shows No Remorse After Crash

According to a report by NDTV, police said Sajeev showed little remorse after the collision and asked, "What are roads meant for? Driving, right?"

He allegedly also told the police that his father would take care of the matter. The reported remarks have fuelled public anger over what has been described as the accused's apparent lack of remorse.

Police found that Sajeev had allegedly consumed alcohol at multiple bars before the crash. The legal drinking age in Kerala is 23, making the alleged serving of alcohol to a 19-year-old illegal.

Ernakulam Rural SP K S Sudarsan said that the forensic examination of the car was being carried out to see if there were any intoxicating substances in the vehicle. 

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Who Were The Three Victims?

The deceased have been identified as Devika, 21, a native of Madakkimala in Wayanad; Gopika, 22, from Palakkad; and Ijaz, 21, from Mangaluru in Karnataka.

All three worked at a private firm in Kakkanad and were reportedly travelling towards the airport area to have tea when the accident occurred.

CCTV footage of the accident showed the vehicle coming at a high speed and hitting the two-wheeler, throwing one of the women, who were riding pillion, high up in the air. Gopika and Devika died at the scene, while Ijaz was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Minister Orders Action Against Bars

Amid the public outrage, visuals also emerged showing a group of youngsters allegedly assaulting Sajeev while he was being taken for a medical examination.

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju has ordered action against bars that allegedly served alcohol to the accused before the crash.

The minister directed the Excise Commissioner and the Ernakulam Joint Excise Commissioner to identify the establishments that served alcohol to Sajeev and immediately register cases against them.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Frequently Asked Questions

What action is being taken regarding bars that served the accused alcohol?

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju has ordered the Excise Commissioner to identify and register cases against establishments that allegedly served alcohol to the 19-year-old accused. The legal drinking age in Kerala is 23.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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