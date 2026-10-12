Delhi Metro Seat Dispute Turns Fatal: Retired IAS Officer, Son Arrested After 48-Year-Old Dies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man died on Delhi Metro after seat dispute.

Retired officer, son arrested for alleged fatal assault.

Victim became unconscious during physical altercation, later died.

Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody; investigation ongoing.

A 48-year-old man died following an alleged assault inside a Delhi Metro train over a seat reserved for senior citizens, leading to the arrest of a 65-year-old retired IAS officer and his 36-year-old son. The accused, identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh and Sidharth Singh, are residents of Noida and have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 8 when the victim, Pawan Sharma, was travelling towards Yamuna Vihar with his 65-year-old mother, Durga Devi. An argument allegedly broke out over the reserved seats after the father-son duo boarded the train at Mandi House.

“The argument escalated into a physical altercation,” police said, adding that Sharma became unconscious when the train reached Supreme Court Metro station.

What Happened Inside The Delhi Metro Train?

Police said they received information about an unconscious passenger on Platform 1 of Supreme Court Metro station at around 5.47 pm. Sharma was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital along with his mother, but doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Sharma had travelled to Gurugram with his mother to visit his brother. The two were returning home when the incident occurred, according to the information provided by the police, reported The Times of India.

Victim’s Mother Recounts Alleged Assault

In her statement to the police, Durga Devi alleged that two men approached them when the train reached Supreme Court Metro station and rudely asked them to vacate their seats.

“We got up, and my son then told them they could now lie down on the seats,” she said, describing the confrontation that followed.

According to her account, the older man grabbed Sharma by the collar and slapped him. When Sharma objected, the younger man allegedly assaulted him. Devi further claimed that when she tried to intervene, the older man restrained her arm.

Retired IAS Officer, Son Sent To Judicial Custody

During the preliminary inquiry, police recorded Devi’s statement. A case was registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and acts committed with common intention, respectively.

Investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the altercation and the alleged roles of the two accused. Police said both men were arrested based on evidence collected during the investigation.

The accused were subsequently produced before a court, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. Further investigation into the incident is underway.