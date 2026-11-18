The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scheduled the demolition of the dilapidated Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana building in Mumbai's Bhindi Bazaar area on November 18 and 19. The building, which housed the ancestral residence and office of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been classified as dangerous by the civic body.

The BMC's C Ward office issued a demolition notice on November 16, 2026, stating that the structure poses a threat to visitors and passersby. Police personnel will be deployed during the demolition. However, the proposed action has triggered objections from local residents and those associated with the trust, who claim that the Waqf Tribunal has stayed the demolition.

BMC Schedules Demolition Of Dawood Ibrahim's Ancestral Building

Located at Pakmodia Street and Second Cooper Street, the building falls under C-S No. 4315. The BMC has categorised it as a C-1 dangerous structure, indicating that it requires urgent action.

According to the civic body's notice, the Bombay High Court had passed an order concerning the building on August 31, 2020. Following the order, the BMC initiated proceedings to evacuate and demolish the structure.

A recent inspection by civic officials found that most of the building was vacant, with only the prayer hall on the ground floor still being used. The BMC maintained that the deteriorating condition of the structure endangered the lives of people visiting the premises and those passing through the area.

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Residents Claim Waqf Tribunal Stay, Question Short Notice

The proposed demolition has drawn opposition from residents and individuals associated with the trust. They have claimed that the Waqf Tribunal has issued a stay on the demolition and questioned the BMC's decision to provide only 24 hours to prevent the action through legal proceedings.

They also argued that the usual notice period for such action is 15 days, alleging that the civic body issued and displayed the demolition notice within a day, leaving little time to challenge the decision.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BMC has ordered the demolition of the dilapidated Musafirkhana building in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar, identified as Dawood Ibrahim’s ancestral property. Demolition is scheduled for November 18–19 under police protection https://t.co/ARCOf2ft8n — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2026

The BMC, meanwhile, has maintained that the demolition will proceed on November 18 and 19 under police protection.

Road Widening Project Also Cited As Reason

Apart from the building's structural condition, the BMC has cited the proposed road-widening project on Second Cooper Street as another reason for the demolition.

According to the notice, a portion of the structure obstructs the planned road alignment, and construction work is proposed in the affected area.

The civic body has also referred to arrangements made by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for those using the prayer hall. The trust has offered temporary prayer facilities at units F67, F68 and S68 in An Nasr Tower, Sector 4, or financial assistance to rent an alternative suitable space.

The BMC has asked occupants to safely remove the Quran and other religious belongings before vacating the premises.

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Congress MLA, Mosque Imam React To Demolition

Congress MLA Amin Patel expressed concern over the proposed action and told IANS, "The Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be responsible for law and order."

The mosque's imam appealed for discussions between the concerned parties to find an amicable solution.

"We just want four people from that side and four from this side to sit together and discuss a solution. We should discuss what construction or arrangements can be made in between and where space can be provided," he said.