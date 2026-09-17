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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Birthday: How Much Has His Pay Increased Since Gujarat CM?

PM Modi Birthday: How Much Has His Pay Increased Since Gujarat CM?

So, how much did Narendra Modi earn as Gujarat Chief Minister, and how does it compare with his salary as Prime Minister?

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 08:55 AM (IST)

Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for nearly 13 years before becoming the Prime Minister of India in May 2014. He has now completed more than 12 years as Prime Minister. Over the years, his salary has changed with the office he has held.

So, how much did Narendra Modi earn as Gujarat Chief Minister, and how does it compare with his salary as Prime Minister? Here is a look at the salary figures and the percentage increase.

How Much Was His Salary As Gujarat CM?

According to media reports, when Narendra Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2014, his monthly salary was ₹58,521. His annual salary at the time was ₹7,02,260.

However, the money received by a Chief Minister is not limited to the basic salary. Depending on the office, the Chief Minister is also entitled to various allowances and government-provided facilities.

As Prime Minister, Modi's current basic monthly salary is ₹1 lakh. In addition, the Prime Minister receives a hospitality allowance of ₹3,000 per month. The Prime Minister is also entitled to an official residence, travel facilities and other official benefits associated with the post.

How Much Has The Salary Increased?

A comparison of the figures shows that Modi's monthly salary was ₹58,521 when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, while his basic monthly salary as Prime Minister is ₹1 lakh.

This represents a difference of ₹41,479 per month, meaning his monthly basic salary has increased by approximately ₹41,500 since he became Prime Minister.

The percentage increase can be calculated by subtracting the old salary from the new salary and dividing the difference by the old salary, followed by multiplying the result by 100.

Based on these figures, the increase in the monthly basic salary works out to 70.87 per cent.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
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Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi' PM Modi Salary
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