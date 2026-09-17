US House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill, India Faces Fresh 100% Tariff Risk Over Russian Oil

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US House passed bill authorizing tariffs on Russian oil buyers.

India, China could face 100% duties on Russian energy.

Legislation pressures Russia, now awaits President Trump's signature.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill that could give President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and natural gas, including India.

The Republican-led House approved the legislation by a 262-159 vote, sending it to Trump for his signature after months of delays. The measure, formally named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, had already cleared the Senate last month with an 86-11 vote.

The legislation is designed to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine by targeting Russia's energy and defence sectors, along with its so-called "shadow fleet" of tankers used to evade sanctions.

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Bill Targets Russia, Energy Buyers

One of the bill's key provisions gives Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas. India and China, among the largest buyers of Russian crude, could therefore face steep additional duties if the provision is used.

The measure directs the President to target the five largest importers of Russian oil or gas. It also provides an exception for countries that import less than 15% of Russia's natural gas exports and have taken significant steps to reduce those purchases.

A proposed House amendment had specifically identified 10 countries, including India and China, as eligible for the tariff provision.

India Faces Fresh Tariff Risk

For India, the passage creates a new legal route for Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on Indian imports over its continued purchases of Russian energy. The legislation does not itself mean that such tariffs will automatically be imposed, but gives the President the authority to take that step.

The bill also expands sanctions related to Iran, adding another element to the broader foreign policy measures included in the legislation. The Senate approved the measure in August by an 86-11 vote after months of negotiations.

The legislation had faced opposition since its introduction in April 2025 but gained momentum after Trump backed moving it forward earlier this year. It was introduced by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and other lawmakers and was later renamed in his honour.

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Bill's Passage Marks Shift In US Sanctions Approach

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the conflict has continued despite international efforts to secure a settlement.

Trump has generally sought to retain control over US tariffs and sanctions. The House's approval of the legislation therefore marks a significant step towards giving Congress a larger role in shaping economic pressure on Russia and countries that continue to trade with it.

The bill now goes to Trump for his signature. If enacted, its provisions would give the President a new mechanism to use tariffs against major buyers of Russian energy while also expanding sanctions targeting Russia and extending measures related to Iran.