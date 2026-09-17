India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesJaipur Municipal Corporation: Setback For BJP, Congress Adds 4 More Councillors After Re-Polling

Jaipur Municipal Corporation: Setback For BJP, Congress Adds 4 More Councillors After Re-Polling

Counting of votes for the re-polling held on September 16 at five polling stations across Wards 9, 18, 25 and 34 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation was completed on Thursday.

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

The results for all four wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation where re-polling was held have been declared, with the Congress winning all four seats. The results have come as a setback for the BJP in the Rajasthan capital. In Kota, meanwhile, the Congress and BJP won two seats each.

Counting of votes for the re-polling held on September 16 at five polling stations across Wards 9, 18, 25 and 34 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation was completed on Thursday.

According to the declared results, Congress candidate Kailashi won Ward 9 by a margin of 764 votes. Vandita Sharma of the Congress won Ward 18 by 181 votes, while Congress candidate Rekha Devi won Ward 25 by 397 votes. Suresh Yadav of the Congress secured victory in Ward 34 by a margin of 149 votes.

The Congress won all four wards where re-polling was conducted, defeating the BJP in each constituency.

The BJP had already secured a majority in the municipal corporation. However, the latest results have added to the party's setback in these four wards.

Although the BJP won the highest number of seats and secured a majority in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, the Congress had previously maintained an advantage over the BJP in terms of total votes. With the results from these four wards now included, the vote gap between the two parties is expected to widen further.

According to the figures cited, the BJP now trails the Congress by around 15,000 votes in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Published at : 17 Sep 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jaipur Municipal Corporation BJP Congress
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Infinite Scroll, Autoplay, Notifications: Delhi HC Asks Centre About 'Addictive' Social Media Policy
Delhi HC Asks Centre About 'Addictive' Social Media Policy
Cities
‘Mosque Will Be Rebuilt’: Iqra Hasan Says Saharanpur Was To Be Made Another Sambhal
‘Mosque Will Be Rebuilt’: Iqra Hasan Says Saharanpur Was To Be Made Another Sambhal
Cities
Hit-And Run Accused Driver Deliberately Hit Gurugram Biker: Police
Hit-And Run Accused Driver Deliberately Hit Gurugram Biker: Police
Cities
Pilibhit Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Over Mobile Theft Suspicion; Video Viral
Pilibhit Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Over Mobile Theft Suspicion; Video Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Gulzar Singh Case: HC Seeks Punjab Police Report, Next Hearing on October 6
DEFENCE NEWS: India Summons Pakistan Envoy After Warships Collide in North Arabian Sea
BIHAR NEWS: Nitish Kumar’s 2017 UCC Letter Resurfaces, RJD-JDU Politics Intensifies
BIHAR NEWS: RJD Offers JDU Mahagathbandhan Invite Amid Rising UCC Political Tensions
MP NEWS: Owaisi-Sharma ‘Missile’ Row Escalates as BJP MLA Defends September 6 Remark
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget