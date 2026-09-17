The results for all four wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation where re-polling was held have been declared, with the Congress winning all four seats. The results have come as a setback for the BJP in the Rajasthan capital. In Kota, meanwhile, the Congress and BJP won two seats each.

Counting of votes for the re-polling held on September 16 at five polling stations across Wards 9, 18, 25 and 34 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation was completed on Thursday.

According to the declared results, Congress candidate Kailashi won Ward 9 by a margin of 764 votes. Vandita Sharma of the Congress won Ward 18 by 181 votes, while Congress candidate Rekha Devi won Ward 25 by 397 votes. Suresh Yadav of the Congress secured victory in Ward 34 by a margin of 149 votes.

The Congress won all four wards where re-polling was conducted, defeating the BJP in each constituency.

The BJP had already secured a majority in the municipal corporation. However, the latest results have added to the party's setback in these four wards.

Although the BJP won the highest number of seats and secured a majority in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, the Congress had previously maintained an advantage over the BJP in terms of total votes. With the results from these four wards now included, the vote gap between the two parties is expected to widen further.

According to the figures cited, the BJP now trails the Congress by around 15,000 votes in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation.