PM Modi 76th Birthday: Murmu, Shah Lead Tributes, Highlight 25 Years In Public Life

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday garnered widespread greetings.

Leaders highlighted Modi's 25 years governance, security, development.

Sand art, tributes celebrated Modi's dedicated national service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, with political leaders, BJP functionaries and public figures extending birthday greetings and reflecting on his long career in public life. President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who publicly marked the occasion. Several BJP leaders also used the day to highlight Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, which they described in terms of governance, development, national security and public service.

The celebrations also included a 25-foot sand sculpture at Puri Beach by Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik, commemorating what was described as 25 years of "Seva to the Nation".

Murmu Hails Governance

President Droupadi Murmu led the birthday messages, referring to Modi's 25 years in public office and his tenure at both the state and national levels. She wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development."

Murmu also referred to the balance between India's cultural heritage and its modern development trajectory.

"While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development," she said.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। विगत 25 वर्षों में मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यकाल में आपने सुशासन के अनेक नए प्रतिमान स्थापित किए हैं तथा समावेशी विकास को अभूतपूर्व गति एवं नई दिशा प्रदान की है। सांस्कृतिक गौरव की भावना के साथ… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2026

She further expressed her wishes for Modi's health and longevity, saying she would pray that he could continue his public service and nation-building efforts.

Shah Focuses On Security

Home Minister Amit Shah's birthday message centred heavily on national security and decisions taken by the Modi government during his tenure.

Describing Modi as the "सेवा, समर्पण और त्याग के पर्याय प्रधानसेवक श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी… #HappyBdayPMModi (Prime Servant Shri Narendra Modi ji, synonymous with service, dedication and sacrifice… Happy Birthday)," Shah highlighted several measures and military operations.



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Shah went on to credit the government with enforcing a 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism, stating, "The end of Article 370, surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor—these decisions have shown the world that India no longer just condemns, but delivers decisive responses. Naxalism has been eradicated, decades-old disputes in the Northeast have been resolved through peace accords, and the borders are secure. A secure India is the first prerequisite for a prosperous India; Modi ji has proven this. #HappyBdayPMModi."

Yogi Praises Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Modi in strongly complimentary terms while linking his leadership to the BJP's broader vision for India's development.

Yogi hailed "the world's most popular leader, the visionary of 'One India - Excellent India', the architect of 'New India', and our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who is dedicated to the ceaseless national yajna to usher in a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, security, and pride in the lives of 1.45 billion Indians."

He further said Modi's commitment to "Nation First" and public welfare had provided an example for the pursuit of a "Developed India".

Yogi also credited the Prime Minister's leadership with what he described as progress in self-reliance, governance, cultural revival and India's position globally. He ended his message by invoking Lord Shri Ram and wishing Modi good health and a long life.

Sarma, Goyal Send Wishes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the birthday greetings with a video message.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who, with his resolve for service, good governance, and nation-building, is taking India to new heights."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered a more personal observation about the occasion, saying that while a birthday is generally associated with an individual, Modi's birthday becomes another day dedicated to India.

The birthday messages were not limited to political figures. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-foot sculpture at Puri Beach around the theme "25 Years of Seva to the Nation", adding a public-art element to the day's celebrations.

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BJP Workers Join

BJP leaders and party workers also marked the occasion across social media platforms, posting messages celebrating Modi's public life and political career.

BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani wrote, "To the People's Prime Minister, whose every moment is devoted to the service of Maa Bharati and the people. Wishing @NarendraModi ji a very happy birthday! Thank you for reminding an entire generation what it looks like to put the country above everything else. #HappyBdayPMModi."

With the Prime Minister completing 76 years, the birthday observances brought together messages from constitutional authorities, Union ministers, chief ministers, BJP leaders and public figures, with many of the tributes focusing on Modi's stated record and political leadership over his 25 years in public office.