BRICS Summit 2026: Pakistan, ISI Planned Jammu Infiltration To Disrupt India's Big Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan allegedly planned infiltration during India's BRICS Summit.

Terrorists aimed to infiltrate Hiranagar, target Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

Indian agencies detected threat; security forces foiled infiltration attempt.

India's BRICS Summit 2026 was being closely watched around the world as leaders of the expanded grouping gathered in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. But even as the high-profile summit unfolded, Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI were allegedly planning an infiltration attempt along the International Border in Jammu, according to sources.

Sources told ABP News that Pakistan had allegedly planned to push terrorists across the International Border through the Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, with the aim of carrying out a major attack in India during the summit.

The alleged plan was centred on the Bobiya area of Hiranagar, with Pakistani handlers reportedly identifying locations across the border that could facilitate infiltration. Security agencies, however, had detected the alleged threat in advance and deployed security forces in the area, sources said.

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Pakistan Allegedly Chose Hiranagar Sector For Infiltration

According to sources, the areas of Amru Chak and Sukhmal on the Pakistani side were identified for the alleged infiltration attempt. Both locations are close to the India-Pakistan International Border and were reportedly considered suitable for moving infiltrators into the Hiranagar sector.

Sources said Pakistan was allegedly looking to use the Sukhmal area, where it has a major launch pad, to facilitate the movement. The Amru Chak area, meanwhile, has a sizeable population, which sources said could potentially provide cover for infiltrators attempting to cross into India.

The alleged plan, according to the sources, involved sending terrorists across the border through these locations and moving them towards the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

Highway Route Could Have Opened Access To Targets

Sources told ABP News that once across the border, the alleged infiltrators could have moved towards the Jammu-Pathankot highway. From there, they could potentially have selected targets, including government buildings, military establishments or civilians, according to the sources.

The alleged plan was also aimed at creating a major security incident at a time when India was hosting the BRICS Summit, sources said. The summit brought together leaders and senior representatives from the expanded 11-member grouping in New Delhi, with discussions covering global security, terrorism, trade, energy and other issues.

The sources claimed that a successful attack could have diverted attention from the summit and generated international headlines. However, the alleged plan was detected by Indian security agencies before it could be executed.

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Security Forces Move In, Infiltration Bid Foiled

Following the intelligence inputs, security forces intensified their presence in the Hiranagar sector. The Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police deployed personnel in the area to prevent any infiltration attempt, according to the sources.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened security surrounding the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Authorities had deployed thousands of security personnel in the capital for the September 12-13 gathering, while multilayered arrangements were put in place around venues and locations associated with visiting leaders.

The 2026 BRICS Summit concluded with the New Delhi Declaration, in which member states condemned the 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.