Delhi HC Strict On Lower Berth Facility For Pregnant Women, Issues Notice To Railways

Pregnant women travelling by train may no longer have to visit railway reservation counters to avail themselves of the lower-berth facility. The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the Railway Board and IRCTC in connection with a public interest litigation seeking an online system that would allow pregnant women to request lower berths while booking tickets.

The court observed that the Railways’ existing policy gives pregnant women priority for lower berths. However, there is currently no provision on the IRCTC online platform through which they can avail themselves of this benefit. The court said it is the Railways’ responsibility to ensure that the benefit provided under its policy reaches eligible passengers.

Policy Provides Facility, But No Online Option

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that the Railways’ policy provides priority to pregnant women for lower berths. Despite this, neither the IRCTC website nor its mobile application has an option allowing pregnant women to request a lower berth themselves.

The court observed that IRCTC functions as an agent of the Railways and, therefore, it is the Railways’ responsibility to ensure proper implementation of its policy.

The petition stated that pregnant women currently have to visit physical passenger reservation counters to avail themselves of the lower-berth facility. Meanwhile, other categories of passengers who are entitled to priority for lower berths can access the facility while booking tickets online.

The petitioner argued that requiring a pregnant woman to visit a railway counter solely to seek a lower berth creates an unnecessary inconvenience. Travelling long distances or visiting crowded reservation counters during pregnancy can be particularly difficult for women, the plea said.

What Did The Court Tell The Railways?

The Delhi High Court said that if the Railways has formulated a policy giving pregnant women priority for lower berths, ensuring its implementation is also its responsibility.

The court expressed hope that the Centre and the Railway Board would take the necessary steps in this regard and that appropriate directions would also be issued to IRCTC.

The petition has sought the addition of an option on the IRCTC website and mobile app through which pregnant women can request a lower berth while booking their tickets.

It has also sought a system under which lower berths can be allotted subject to availability and, if necessary, a mechanism for technically verifying the passenger’s pregnancy status.

‘Why Should Women Visit Counters?’

The petition argued that since the Railways has already provided for lower-berth priority keeping the needs of pregnant women in mind, they should not be required to physically visit a reservation counter separately to access the facility.

Making the option available on digital platforms would help women avoid unnecessary inconvenience, particularly in an era when most railway tickets are booked online, the petition said.

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre, the Railway Board and IRCTC in the matter. The case will next be heard on September 30. The response filed by the Railway Ministry before the court on the issue will be significant at the next hearing.