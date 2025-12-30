Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Speeding BMW Kills Cyclist Near Nithari In Noida

Police from Sector-20 police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collision.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:18 PM (IST)

A speeding BMW car claimed the life of a cyclist in Noida late on Monday night. The incident occurred in the Sector-20 police station area, near Nithari, once again highlighting the dangers posed by high-speed driving in the city.

According to officials, the accident took place at around 11 pm when a BMW rammed into a cyclist. Police from Sector-20 police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collision.

Police said the crash involved a BMW car bearing registration number UP16EB4444 and a bicycle. The cyclist sustained critical injuries and was taken to the district hospital in Sector-39, Noida, where doctors declared him dead.

Victim And Accused Identified

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Sharma (49), a resident of Barola, Sector-49, Noida. Police completed the inquest formalities and sent the body to the district post-mortem house in Sector-94, Noida.

The BMW car and its driver have been taken into custody. The driver has been identified as Mankul Mahajan (39), a resident of Sector-44, Noida. Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Accident BMW NOIDA Nithari Cyclist Dies
