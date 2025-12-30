Speeding BMW Kills Cyclist Near Nithari In Noida

A speeding BMW car claimed the life of a cyclist in Noida late on Monday night. The incident occurred in the Sector-20 police station area, near Nithari, once again highlighting the dangers posed by high-speed driving in the city.

According to officials, the accident took place at around 11 pm when a BMW rammed into a cyclist. Police from Sector-20 police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collision.

Police said the crash involved a BMW car bearing registration number UP16EB4444 and a bicycle. The cyclist sustained critical injuries and was taken to the district hospital in Sector-39, Noida, where doctors declared him dead.

Victim And Accused Identified

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Sharma (49), a resident of Barola, Sector-49, Noida. Police completed the inquest formalities and sent the body to the district post-mortem house in Sector-94, Noida.

The BMW car and its driver have been taken into custody. The driver has been identified as Mankul Mahajan (39), a resident of Sector-44, Noida. Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway.