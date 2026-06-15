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HomeCitiesSoftware Engineer Found Dead In Farmhouse Pool During Office Party In Telangana, Murder Probe Launched

Software Engineer Found Dead In Farmhouse Pool During Office Party In Telangana, Murder Probe Launched

With injuries found on his body and family members alleging foul play, police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Software engineer found dead in farmhouse swimming pool.
  • Body injuries raised suspicion; police registered murder case.
  • Family alleges murder; no CCTV footage hampers investigation.
  • Postmortem, forensic reports crucial to determine exact cause.

A 27-year-old software engineer was found dead under suspicious circumstances during a weekend office get-together at a farmhouse in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, prompting police to launch a detailed investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Gandla Ramu, a native of Mancherial district, who was employed with a software company in Hyderabad's Ramanthapur area, NDTV reported.

Found Unconscious In Swimming Pool

According to police, Ramu had attended a weekend party along with around 15 office colleagues and their team leader at a farmhouse in the Choutuppal area.

The group reportedly began the gathering on Saturday evening and continued the celebrations late into the night.

After midnight, Ramu was found unconscious in the swimming pool located on the farmhouse premises. His colleagues immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the report said.

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Injuries Raise Suspicion

After being informed about the incident, Choutuppal police reached the farmhouse and shifted the body for postmortem examination.

During the preliminary investigation, officers noticed injuries on Ramu's body, raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The presence of injuries has prompted investigators to examine whether the death was accidental or the result of foul play.

Family Alleges Murder

Ramu's family has alleged that he was murdered and demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

Based on a complaint lodged by his father, G. Anjaiah, police have registered a murder case and begun questioning all those who attended the party.

"We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the deceased's father. All angles are being investigated, and the exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report is received," NDTV quoted Choutuppal Inspector N. Manmadha Rao as saying.

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No CCTV Footage Available

Investigators face an additional challenge as the farmhouse reportedly did not have CCTV cameras installed.

The absence of surveillance footage has made it difficult for police to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to Ramu being found in the swimming pool.

Police are currently recording statements from all party attendees and examining their versions to establish what transpired during the gathering.

Forensic Reports Awaited

Officials said forensic evidence and the postmortem report will play a crucial role in determining the exact cause of death.

Police have not ruled out any angle and are continuing their probe into whether the software engineer's death was accidental, caused by negligence, or the result of a criminal act.

Further action in the case is expected once the forensic and postmortem findings are received.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What evidence is crucial for the investigation?

Forensic evidence and the postmortem report are crucial for determining the exact cause of death. Police are awaiting these findings to proceed further with the investigation.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Telangana Telangana News
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