Dehradun Mob Killing: Four Arrested After BJP Worker Murdered, Tensions Grip Village

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dehradun police arrested four for local BJP functionary's murder.

Attack stemmed from irrigation dispute, killing one, injuring three.

Dehradun Police have arrested four accused in connection to the death of a local BJP functionary and three members of his family were seriously injured. A group of armed men allegedly attacked their home in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, triggering protests, vandalism and a police crackdown.

All the four accused were identified as Razzaq, Salman, Javed and Shahbaz.

The incident occurred in Bairagiwala village of the Vikasnagar area on Saturday evening. By Sunday, tensions had escalated, with protesters demanding strict action against the accused while authorities arrested four suspects and demolished alleged illegal structures linked to one of them.

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Dispute Over Irrigation Turns Deadly

According to police, the violence was triggered by an argument over irrigation water between 44-year-old Vinod Kumar, a local BJP functionary, and Imtiaz, a resident of the same village.

Officials said the two sides had a history of disputes and had been engaged in heated exchanges over irrigation-related issues in recent days.

The argument allegedly spiralled into a large-scale attack when more than 40 people armed with lathis, wooden planks, hammers and shovels stormed Kumar's residence between 6 pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday.

During the assault, Vinod Kumar, his brothers Ashok and Rajesh, and sister-in-law Sushma sustained severe injuries. Villagers rushed them to Lehman Hospital, where Vinod succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police said he suffered fatal head injuries after being struck with a hammer.

Protests and Demands for Action

The killing sparked outrage in the village, with residents blocking roads and demanding immediate arrests. The situation prompted authorities to deploy a heavy police force to prevent further unrest.

On Sunday, members of Hindu right-wing organisations joined the protests and demanded stringent action against those involved in the attack.

Senior administrative and police officials reached the village as authorities carried out the demolition of alleged illegal structures linked to one of the accused, including a shop and a boundary wall. The action took place amid slogans raised by protesters.

However, some demonstrators demanded the demolition of the accused persons' houses as well. The protest later turned aggressive, with a section of the crowd pelting stones and vandalising the property of one of the accused.

FIR Against 12, Search Continues

Based on a complaint filed by Vinod Kumar's brother Ashok, Sahaspur police registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder, attempt to murder, rioting and joint criminal liability.

The FIR names 12 accused — Razzaq, Imtiaz, Aman, Yunus, Shahbaz, Sharafat Ali, Masoom, Adil, Shamoon, Salman, Javed and Intezar — along with 30 to 40 unidentified persons.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal said multiple police teams were formed immediately after the incident to track down the suspects.

Following raids, police arrested four accused — Razzaq, Salman, Javed and Shahbaz, all residents of Bairagiwala village. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, officials said.

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Political Reactions

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the killing and said any attempt to disturb peace and social harmony in Uttarakhand would be dealt with firmly.

In a statement, Dhami said that violent elements seeking to disrupt the state's communal harmony would not be tolerated and that those responsible would face strict punishment under the law.

Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, who visited the village following the incident, described Vinod Kumar as a dedicated BJP worker and assured residents that the perpetrators would not escape punishment.

At the same time, Chauhan appealed to locals to maintain peace, exercise patience and allow the police to conduct an impartial investigation.

Heavy Security Deployment

Given the tense atmosphere, Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel were deployed in the village on Saturday night. Additional police forces remain stationed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further escalation.

Authorities said the situation is under close watch as the investigation continues and efforts are made to restore normalcy in the village.