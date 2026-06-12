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HomeCitiesSmriti Irani’s Name Missing From Amethi Panchayat Voter List, Inquiry Ordered

Smriti Irani’s Name Missing From Amethi Panchayat Voter List, Inquiry Ordered

BJP leaders have submitted an application seeking the inclusion of her name and said officials assured them it would be added after verification.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Smriti Irani omitted from Amethi's panchayat voter list.
  • Her name was on Lok Sabha, Assembly electoral rolls.
  • District Magistrate ordered inquiry into list discrepancy.
  • BJP applied for inclusion, awaiting verification and addition.

Amethi (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Former Union minister Smriti Irani has been left out of the panchayat voter list of Medan Mawai village in Amethi district despite her name being present in the Lok Sabha and Assembly electoral rolls for the area, officials said on Friday.

Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan said an inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

The BJP leader had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024. She built a residence in Medan Mawai village under the Gauriganj Assembly constituency after winning the 2019 parliamentary election. She is registered as a voter from the village and had cast her vote there during the Lok Sabha polls.

The discrepancy came to light after the publication of the panchayat voter list on June 10, in which her name did not appear.

Asked about the omission, Chauhan said the exact reason would be known only after the inquiry report is submitted.

BJP Amethi district president Sudhanshu Shukla said an application seeking inclusion of Irani's name in the panchayat voter list had been submitted and the matter brought to the notice of senior officials.

According to Shukla, officials have assured that the name would be added after due verification.

Irani lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the issue concerning Smriti Irani?

Her name is missing from the panchayat voter list of Medan Mawai village in Amethi, though it is present on the Lok Sabha and Assembly electoral rolls.

When was this discrepancy discovered?

The omission came to light after the publication of the panchayat voter list on June 10. Officials are conducting an inquiry into the matter.

What action has been taken regarding the missing name?

Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan has ordered an inquiry. The BJP district president has submitted an application for her name's inclusion.

Did Smriti Irani previously represent Amethi?

Yes, she represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024. She also built a residence in Medan Mawai village after winning in 2019.

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Panchayat Elections Smriti Irani UP News Smriti Irani 
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