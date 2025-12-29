Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday detailed the ongoing demolition drive of illegally built houses in Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, stating that at least 164 sheds have been demolished after issuing notices to the residents. Siddaramaiah stressed that the residents refused to leave despite being told the sheds had been built on government land.

“A total of 164 sheds were demolished. Notices were issued to all of them. Despite being informed that this was government land and being asked to vacate, they refused to leave,” he said.

He stated that the 15 acres of land, which had illegal construction of houses and sheds, was allocated by the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner for waste disposal. He held the local revenue officials and tehsildars responsible for the illegal encroachment, saying such dwellings are not possible without their knowledge.

“The land in Kogilu, around 15 acres, has been demarcated for a solid waste management project. The Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner and officials had allocated this land to the corporation. The corporation had also been disposing of garbage there. From December 20 and 21, we have been clearing all illegal encroachments,” he said.

“On this front, local revenue officers and corporation officials were instructed to take action against these illegal occupants. Such dwellings cannot come up without the knowledge of the tahsildar and revenue officials. These are illegal encroachments,” he added.

Siddaramaiah asserted that the focus is on ensuring that such illegal encroachments or unauthorised buildings do not occur in the future. Furthermore, he assured that the corporation officers and commissioners have been directed to verify the documents of all occupants by the day after tomorrow.

“Genuine beneficiaries should be provided with alternate accommodation. The corporation has a list, and they will verify documents and make a list,” he said.

Speaking on the rehabilitation of the evictees, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that after verification, the genuine evictees who lost their homes will be accommodated at Byappanahalli.

“I have spoken to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and asked him to arrange temporary housing. He suggested that in Byappanahalli, in Survey No. 23, there are 1,187 houses available. After proper verification and preparation of a list, those who are genuine and have lost their homes will be accommodated in the Byappanahalli housing project. It is around seven kilometres away from Kogilu,” he stated.

The beneficiaries will be moved to their new homes after adequate verification on January 1. This is being done on humanitarian grounds, he said.



