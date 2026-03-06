Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sisters Dead, Mother Found Unconscious In South Delhi Home; Murder-Suicide Suspected

Sisters Dead, Mother Found Unconscious In South Delhi Home; Murder-Suicide Suspected

Police discovered the body of one of the victims with a pillow placed over her face, while the other had a ligature around her neck. Both victims were sisters, aged around 33 and 28.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

Two women were found dead and their mother unconscious inside their home in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Thursday evening. Police said that preliminary probe suggest the mother may have killed her daughters before attempting to take her own life.

According to police, a call was received around 6.10 pm from a person who reported that a family living in the house was not responding despite repeated attempts by relatives to get them to open the door, news agency PTI reported.

A team from Delhi Police reached the location and found the main door locked from the inside. After entering the residence, officers discovered the bodies of two women in separate rooms.

One of the victims was found with a pillow placed over her face, while the other had a ligature around her neck, a senior officer said. The two deceased were identified as sisters aged 33 and 28.

Their mother was found unconscious in another room and was immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, police said. Police said they are waiting for the woman to regain consciousness so her statement can be recorded. 

Teams from the crime branch and forensic units inspected the house as part of the investigation.

Initial inquiries indicate that the woman may have first killed her daughters and later tried to end her own life. Police said the exact sequence of events will be determined after further investigation.

Meanwhile, police are questioning relatives and neighbours to determine the motive behind the incident. The case is currently under investigation.

War Alert: Iran–Israel War Expands with Missile and Drone Attacks Across Gulf

Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Malviya Nagar DELHI DELHI NEWS
