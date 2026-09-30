Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead At Thane Office, Two Suspects Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar fatally shot near office.

Police deployed teams, set checkpoints, and began investigations.

Two suspects detained; police seek others and motive.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Thane after unidentified assailants attacked him near his office on Tuesday night.

Purnekar, who served as a division chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane, was attacked around 9 pm in the Manormanagar area under the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station. He suffered serious bullet injuries and was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road, where he died during treatment.

The attack has triggered tension in the area, with police teams deployed at the spot and checkpoints set up at key exit points across Thane. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and surrounding roads to trace the attackers and establish their escape route.

Pradeep Purnekar Attacked Near Office

According to police, unidentified attackers opened fire at Purnekar and also assaulted him. Two rounds were fired, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to hospital immediately, but doctors could not save him.

The incident took place in the Manormanagar-Ganesh Nagar area, with reports stating that the assailants fled after the attack. Police reached the location soon after the incident and secured the area for forensic examination.

The killing has caused concern among local Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and supporters. Senior party leaders have called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and a swift investigation.

Two Suspects Detained, Others Being Traced

Police have detained two suspects in connection with the killing, while teams are searching for other people believed to have been involved in the attack. CCTV footage from the scene and nearby roads is being examined as part of the investigation.

Police have also imposed checkpoints at major exit points in Thane as they attempt to track the suspects. Witnesses are being questioned and investigators are working to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The motive for the killing has not yet been established. Police are examining several possibilities, including political rivalry and personal enmity, and have not announced a definitive reason for the attack.