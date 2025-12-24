Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shiv Sena Should Get 90–100 Seats In BMC Polls, Says Sanjay Nirupam Amid BJP Talks

Shiv Sena Should Get 90–100 Seats In BMC Polls, Says Sanjay Nirupam Amid BJP Talks

Sanjay Nirupam says Shiv Sena should contest 90–100 BMC seats, applying the Vidhan Sabha formula, as alliance talks with the BJP continue ahead of civic polls.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said his party should get 90-100 seats in the next month's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, including the wards won by the undivided Shiv Sena in the 2017 civic elections, a demand that came amid alliance talks with the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Nirupam also accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray by "joining hands with the Congress and jihadi Muslims".

This is not acceptable to Marathi manoos, Nirupam claimed.

By all circumstances, Mumbai will have a Mahayuti mayor and "certainly a Mamu or Khan will not be the one", he said.

Any attempt to do so will be thwarted, Nirupam further said.

"The Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha criteria should be applied to the BMC polls," the former MP said.

He said during the Vidhan Sabha polls, seats won by the undivided Shiv Sena were allotted to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"We expect that the same formula should be applied in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls," Nirupam said.

Of the 84 former corporators of the undivided Shiv Sena, some 60-65 have joined the Shinde-led Sena and were assured election tickets, he said, adding that former corporators from other parties like the Congress have also joined the Sena.

"With 90-100 seats (to Shiv Sena), the BJP and Shiv Sena can give a good fight," he added.

Talks between Shiv Sena-BJP are underway to firm up an alliance between the two parties for the BMC polls.

There are a total of 227 seats in the BMC.

Elections to 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra will take place on January 15.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Sanjay Nirupam BMC Polls SHiv Sena BJP Alliance Mahayuti
