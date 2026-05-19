Severe Heatwave To Grip UP Till May 24; Temp Likely To Soar Above 46°C Amid Orange Alert

Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under intense heatwave conditions in the third week of May, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures are likely to rise further over the next few days.

Several districts, including Banda, have already recorded temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius, while many parts of the state are expected to witness severe heatwave conditions from Tuesday onward.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

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Cities such as Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Banda, Kanpur, Varanasi and Agra are likely to record temperatures between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius. Clear skies, strong sunlight and hot winds are expected to intensify discomfort, officials said.

The weather department has not forecast rainfall in the state over the next few days.

Orange Alert Issued Across Multiple Districts

The IMD has issued an orange alert for parts of the Gangetic plains, southern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh from May 19 to May 22.

Districts covered under the alert include Agra, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur and Ballia.

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Severe Heatwave Warning For Western UP

The weather department has also warned of severe heatwave conditions in western Uttar Pradesh between May 19 and May 24.

Officials said temperatures in several districts of western UP could exceed 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The health department has advised people to avoid venturing outdoors during peak afternoon hours. Children and elderly people have been asked to take precautions against heatstroke and remain hydrated by drinking sufficient water.

Relief Likely Only In June

While the southwest monsoon is nearing Kerala, weather officials said relief from the heat in Uttar Pradesh may still take some time.

According to current forecasts, the monsoon is likely to reach the state either by the end of the first week of June or during the second week of the month.

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