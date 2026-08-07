Delhi Records Wettest Day of August So Far; IMD Issues Orange Alert For More Rain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rain lashed Delhi; IMD issued an orange alert.

City recorded its wettest August day with significant rainfall.

Temperatures dipped below normal; moderate rain expected later today.

Delhi's air quality remained satisfactory despite persistent rainfall.

Heavy rain continued to lash the national capital on Friday morning after widespread showers inundated several parts of the city over the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert and forecasting more heavy rainfall through the day.

Delhi recorded its wettest day of August so far this year during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the IMD.

Station-wise rainfall data showed Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, received 59.2 mm of rain, while Lodhi Road recorded 60.4 mm. The Ridge station received 57 mm, Ayanagar 26.2 mm and Palam 16.9 mm.

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More Rain Forecast

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain during the day.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during the forenoon and afternoon, while very light to light showers are likely during the evening and night.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures Dip

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal.

Among other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road registered 25.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degree below normal. The Ridge station recorded 22.1 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar logged 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal.

Humidity stood at 98 per cent at 8:30 a.m., reflecting the saturated weather conditions.

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Air Quality Remains Satisfactory

Despite the persistent rainfall, Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category on Friday morning.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 62. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 51 and 100 falls under the satisfactory category.