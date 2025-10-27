Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Security Increased In Navi Mumbai After Australian Cricketers Molested In Indore

Security Increased In Navi Mumbai After Australian Cricketers Molested In Indore

According to police reports, the players were harassed by a motorcycle-borne man on Khajrana Road, Indore, on Thursday morning.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Security measures have been strengthened in Navi Mumbai following a molestation incident involving two Australian women cricketers in Indore during the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

According to police reports, the players were harassed by a motorcycle-borne man on Khajrana Road, Indore, on Thursday morning while heading from the Radisson Blu Hotel to a nearby cafe. The accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, has since been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police.

In response, tournament organisers and local authorities have stepped up security around team hotels, training venues, and stadiums in Navi Mumbai, where the remaining Women's World Cup matches will be held.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among fans and citizens across India, with many demanding severe punishment for the perpetrator. At the same time, some supporters expressed concern that increased security might make players less accessible to fans.

“It’s unfortunate that such things still happen. The guilty should be punished, but we also hope fans don’t lose their connection with players,” said a fan outside the Navi Mumbai stadium.

Officials have assured that while security will be intensified, efforts will continue to ensure a safe yet welcoming environment for both players and spectators for the remainder of the tournament.

According to police, the incident occurred near Khajrana Road. The suspect, named Aqeel Khan, reportedly followed two players on his motorcycle, inappropriately touched one of them, and then fled the scene.

It was Danny Simmons, security manager of the Australian cricket squad, who first informed Indore Police. Swift collaboration between the Australian team’s security officer, Simmons, and the local police led to a rapid investigation, the police official had said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya had told IANS, that the accused Aqeel, a resident of Azad Nagar in Indore, was previously involved in multiple criminal cases.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navi Mumbai Australian Women Cricketers Security
Read more
