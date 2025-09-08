Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSC Refuses To Extend Interim Bail Of Convict In Nitish Katara Murder Case

SC Refuses To Extend Interim Bail Of Convict In Nitish Katara Murder Case

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma asked Yadav's counsel to move the Delhi High Court for extension or grant of fresh interim bail in the case.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the sensational 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma asked Yadav's counsel to move the Delhi High Court for extension or grant of fresh interim bail in the case.

During the brief hearing, the counsel insisted that instead of sending him to the high court, the top court itself hear his plea for bail extension.

When the bench hinted that it will reject the plea, the counsel for Yadav said that he will move the high court.

Earlier, the bench extended Yadav's interim bail by a week.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Yadav against an August 22 order of the Delhi High Court which refused to extend his interim bail granted by the top court on July 29.

Last Monday, Justice N Kotiswar Singh recused himself from hearing the matter as soon as the hearing commenced. The bench, however, extended Yadav's interim bail by one week.

Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in jail, also sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav as they belonged to different castes.

Another co-convict, Sukhdev Pehalwan, was given a 20-year jail term without any remission benefit. On July 29, the apex court ordered his release from jail, noting that he completed his 20-year sentence in March this year. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikas Yadav Nitish Katara Murder Case Nitish Katara
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Haryana Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Pee In Public; Had Travelled Via Donkey Route
Haryana Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Pee In Public
Cities
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget