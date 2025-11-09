Several parts of Delhi are likely to face traffic disruptions on Sunday in view of four major public events, including Comedian Samay Raina's stand-up and American rapper and singer Akon's concert.

The Delhi traffic police, issued a series of advisories on Saturday, warning of traffic disruptions in central and southern Delhi today due to the scheduled events.

The four major events planned in Delhi on Sunday include:

Samay Raina's live show 'Still Alive & Unfiltered' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Akon India Tour 2025 concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Walkathon by the Supreme Court Bar Association

Drainage improvement work on Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road

Here are the traffic advisories issued by the Delhi Police for November 9:

Samay Raina's Stand-Up Show

The Delhi Traffic Police announced traffic diversions and restrictions around the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium ahead of Samay Raina's live show "Still Alive & Unfiltered". The show will be held at the main arena (Gym) of the stadium, due to which heavy traffic is expected in the surrounding areas.

"To ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience, certain restrictions will remain in force from 1 pm to 11 pm on both days," the advisory said.

Restriction on roads that are likely to be affected include:

IP Marg (MGM Road)

Vikas Marg

Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Depot

Akon India Tour 2025

In another traffic advisory, the Delhi Police warned commuters of congestion and diversions in view of Akon's live concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday evening from 5 pm to 10 pm. A crowd of around 10,000 people are anticipated to attend the show.

Movement of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will be restricted on the JLN Stadium Red Light to Whole B P Marg between 4 pm and 11 pm today.

Restriction on roads that are likely to be affected include:

B.P. Marg

CGO Complex Road

Roads approaching JLN Stadium

Supreme Court Bar Association Walkathon

A walkathon has been organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association today, which is likely to cause traffic disruptions in central Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police advisory said vehicular movement will be restricted in parts of the New Delhi area from 7 am to 9 am to facilitate smooth conduct of the event.

Restriction on roads that are likely to be affected include:

Tilak Marg

C-Hexagon

Mathura Road

Bhagwan Das Road

Purana Quila Road

U-drain Construction On Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road

An advisory was also issed in connection with the construction of a U-drain on Panchkuian-Bangla Sahib Road, due to which traffic movement will be restricted today. The drainage improvement work is being carried out by the Public Works Department.

Restriction on roads that are likely to be affected include:

Outer CC Panchkuian Road

Panchkuian Road

Bangla Sahib Road

RK Ashram Marg

Mandir Marg

The advisory also asked commuters going to IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, and ISBTs have been advised to plan in advance incase of possible delays on the route.