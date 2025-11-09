Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly

Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly

The four-year-old victim is said to be in a critical condition. She was found lying in a pool of blood near a drain. She is undergoing treatment at Tarakeswar Gramin hospital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A four-year-old girl was kidnapped while sleeping beside her grandmother and then sexually assaulted in Hoogly near Kolkata. The child is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The young victim, reportedly from the Banjara community, had been sleeping on a cot under a mosquito net at the Railway shed in Tarakeshwar when the incident occurred late Friday night, NDTV reported citing a senior official from Hooghly rural police.

Family Details Harrowing Ordeal

The family of the victim claimed that the attacker cut through the mosquito net to abduct the child. The following afternoon, the girl was discovered in grave condition, lying in a pool of blood near the Tarakeswar railway high drain.

"She was sleeping with me. Around 4 am, someone took her away. I didn't even realise when she was taken. I don't know who the people were who took her away. They cut the mosquito net and took her away. She was found naked," the grandmother recounted, displaying the torn net as evidence.

"We live on the streets because they have demolished our houses. Where do we go? We don't have any homes," she added.

Currently, the girl remains in critical condition and is receiving care at Tarakeswar Gramin Hospital. Authorities have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in connection with the case.

Incident Sparks Political Storm In Bengal

The horrifying incident has triggered a political debate in Bengal, with opposition leaders directing sharp criticism at the Mamata Banerjee-led government. The BJP accused the state administration of failing to file an FIR promptly, alleging that the police were "supressing the truth".

In a post on X, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in Bengal, said: "4-year old girl child has been Raped in Tarkeshwar. Family rushes to Police Station, but FIR not registered! Taken to the Hospital - referred to Chandannagar. Tarkeshwar Police busy burying the Crime. This is the True Face of Mamata Banerjee's free-for-all regime."

"A child's life is shattered, yet the Police are shielding the State's Fake Law & Order Image, by suppressing the truth," he added.

 

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News Hooghly KOLKATA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Chaos: Report
Cities
Delhi Enters 'Red Zone' As AQI Crosses 'Severe' Mark In Several Areas Amid Deteriorating Air Quality
Delhi Enters 'Red Zone' As AQI Crosses 'Severe' Mark In Several Areas Amid Deteriorating Air Quality
World
Taliban Warns Pakistan Of ‘Firm Defence’ As Peace Talks Collapse In Doha
Taliban Warns Pakistan Of ‘Firm Defence’ As Peace Talks Collapse In Doha
Election 2025
Tej Pratap Yadav Gets Y+ Security Cover Amid Bihar Polls, CRPF Commandos Deployed
Tej Pratap Yadav Gets Y+ Security Cover Amid Bihar Polls, CRPF Commandos Deployed
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget