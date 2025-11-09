Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly

A four-year-old girl was kidnapped while sleeping beside her grandmother and then sexually assaulted in Hoogly near Kolkata. The child is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.



The young victim, reportedly from the Banjara community, had been sleeping on a cot under a mosquito net at the Railway shed in Tarakeshwar when the incident occurred late Friday night, NDTV reported citing a senior official from Hooghly rural police.

Family Details Harrowing Ordeal

The family of the victim claimed that the attacker cut through the mosquito net to abduct the child. The following afternoon, the girl was discovered in grave condition, lying in a pool of blood near the Tarakeswar railway high drain.

"She was sleeping with me. Around 4 am, someone took her away. I didn't even realise when she was taken. I don't know who the people were who took her away. They cut the mosquito net and took her away. She was found naked," the grandmother recounted, displaying the torn net as evidence.

"We live on the streets because they have demolished our houses. Where do we go? We don't have any homes," she added.

Currently, the girl remains in critical condition and is receiving care at Tarakeswar Gramin Hospital. Authorities have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in connection with the case.

Incident Sparks Political Storm In Bengal

The horrifying incident has triggered a political debate in Bengal, with opposition leaders directing sharp criticism at the Mamata Banerjee-led government. The BJP accused the state administration of failing to file an FIR promptly, alleging that the police were "supressing the truth".

In a post on X, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in Bengal, said: "4-year old girl child has been Raped in Tarkeshwar. Family rushes to Police Station, but FIR not registered! Taken to the Hospital - referred to Chandannagar. Tarkeshwar Police busy burying the Crime. This is the True Face of Mamata Banerjee's free-for-all regime."

"A child's life is shattered, yet the Police are shielding the State's Fake Law & Order Image, by suppressing the truth," he added.