HomeCitiesDelhi's Pollution Woes Continue As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'; Several Areas Record AQI Above 400

Delhi's AQI slipped into "severe" category as AQI readings crossed the 400-mark at several stations, signifying dangerously unhealthy air amid constantly worsening pollution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi's pollution levels continue to rise at an alarming rate as the air quality on Sunday morning plunged into the ‘severe’ category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 391 at 7 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several neighborhoods reported even higher pollution levels, with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark, signifying dangerously unhealthy air for all residents.

Citywide AQI Readings Exceed Safe Limits

Key regions across Delhi saw AQI figures soar past critical thresholds. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 412, Alipur reached 415, and Bawana recorded the city’s highest reading at 436.

AQI levels in Chandni Chowk (409), RK Puram (422), Patparganj (425), and Sonia Vihar (415) also entered the ‘severe’ category, reflecting hazardous conditions across dozens of localities.

Air Quality Deterioration Over Past Few Days

The situation marks a rapid decline from earlier in the week. On Saturday, the city's AQI stood at 355 at 8 am in the ‘very poor’ range, compared to Friday’s AQI of 312 and Thursday’s reading of 271, both of which fell under ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ categories, respectively.

Major monitoring stations across Delhi consistently reported ‘very poor’ levels, with recent readings such as Anand Vihar (332), Alipur (316), Ashok Vihar (332), Bawana (366), Burari Crossing (345), Chandni Chowk (354), and other locations all indicating critical air pollution.

Delhi Govt Imposes Emergency Measures

Following the persistent haze, the Delhi government announced the enforcement of stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb deteriorating air conditions. Authorities including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have doubled parking fees throughout the city in an attempt to reduce emissions following GRAP Stage II activation.

Since Diwali, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have consistently endured air quality levels in the ‘poor’ or worse brackets, underscoring the urgent need for robust pollution control.

The CPCB classifies AQI scores as follows: 0-50 is ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI DELHI NEWS
