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HomeCitiesRs 25,000 For An Egg! Ladakh’s Unusual Auction For War-Torn Iran

Rs 25,000 For An Egg! Ladakh’s Unusual Auction For War-Torn Iran

This initiative is part of widespread community-driven campaigns across Ladakh and Kashmir, with people donating cash, valuables, and goods, drawing international attention and gratitude from Iran.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
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In a remarkable display of solidarity with people affected by the conflict in Iran, residents of Leh have intensified donation efforts—highlighted by an unusual auction where a single egg fetched Rs 25,000.

Locals said the high bid was not about the item’s worth, but a symbolic gesture to express support for those impacted by the crisis far away.

Relief Efforts Gain Momentum Across Region

The initiative is part of a broader wave of community-driven donation campaigns spreading across Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past few weeks, people have been contributing generously, offering cash, jewellery, utensils, and even livestock to aid those affected by the ongoing unrest in West Asia.

Residents have been organising collection drives regularly, with participation cutting across age groups. Children have reportedly donated savings from their piggy banks, while families have parted with valuables such as gold and silver ornaments. In some areas, even bicycles and household goods have been donated.

Widespread Participation Across Kashmir

Similar scenes have emerged from multiple locations. In Chanderkot, Ramban, members of the Shia community gathered at an Imambara to contribute, with women donating jewellery and children offering whatever they could.

In Budgam, locals set up donation stalls, collecting money and precious items as a gesture of support, saying it was their way of helping despite being far from the conflict zone.

‘A Gesture Beyond Value’

Explaining the Rs 25,000 bid for an egg, a local resident said the community wanted to send a strong message of unity and compassion. He added that people are willing to contribute in any way possible to support the cause.

The efforts have drawn international attention as well. The Iranian Embassy has acknowledged the support from India, expressing gratitude for the solidarity shown during a difficult time.

Backdrop Of Rising Tensions

The donation drives come amid escalating tensions in West Asia following a joint military action involving the United States and Israel earlier this year, which triggered a strong response from Iran and prolonged instability in the region.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh Iran War Eggs Auction Leh Leh News
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