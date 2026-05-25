Indore Man Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Suspected Affair

A shocking case of suspected murder-suicide came to light in the Meghdoot Nagar area under Madhya Pradesh Police’s Hiranagar police station limits, where a man allegedly killed his wife before ending his own life by consuming poison, officials said.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when neighbours heard the couple’s young daughter crying continuously from inside the locked house.

According to police, the bodies of Halke Veer Patel alias Halke Singh and his wife were discovered inside their rented residence after officers broke open the door following a call from local residents.

The woman’s body was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood, while Halke Singh was found dead nearby.

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Neighbours Alert Police After Hearing Child Cry

Residents grew suspicious after the house remained closed for a long period and the crying of the couple’s daughter continued from inside the room.

Neighbours informed the Hiranagar police station, following which a police team reached the spot and forced entry into the house.

Police said the family originally belonged to Hoshangabad district and had been living on rent in Indore. Halke Singh was employed at a pesticide company in Pithampur.

Dispute Allegedly Linked To Suspected Affair

According to the preliminary investigation and statements gathered from local residents, tensions had reportedly been escalating in the household over suspicions that Halke Singh’s wife was involved in a relationship with a man identified as Sunil Sahu, a resident of Pithampur.

Police sources said Halke Singh had recently learned about the alleged relationship, leading to repeated arguments and mental stress within the family.

On Saturday, Halke Singh reportedly travelled to Pithampur with a relative and met Sunil Sahu, asking him to stay away from his wife.

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Heated Argument Preceded Incident

Officials said another argument allegedly broke out between the couple after Halke Singh returned home on Saturday night.

According to the police’s preliminary findings, Halke Singh allegedly killed his wife during the early hours of Sunday and later consumed insecticide poison allegedly brought from his workplace.

The forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene in the presence of police officials.

Both bodies were sent to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have also seized the mobile phones of the deceased couple as part of the technical investigation into the case.

Further investigation is underway.

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