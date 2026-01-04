Retired Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Delhi, Murder Suspected

An elderly couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Shahdara in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident came to light after the couple’s son made a PCR call around 12.30 am, reporting that his parents, a 65-year-old woman and her 75-year-old husband, were lying unconscious and appeared to be dead.

Police rushed to the house and found the bodies on the third floor, located in two separate rooms. The man, a retired teacher, had visible injuries on his face, raising suspicion of foul play.

Area Examined And Photographed

A crime team and officials from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were called to the spot to collect evidence. The area was thoroughly examined and photographed, police said, adding that postmortem examinations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and the nature of the injuries.

Investigators said a robbery angle cannot be ruled out at this stage. Multiple teams have been formed to probe the case from all possible angles.

Police are questioning family members, neighbours and other potential witnesses. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned and call detail records are being analysed as part of the investigation.