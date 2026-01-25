The Delhi government currently serves meals to over 50,000 people daily through Atal Canteens and aims to increase this to one lakh meals per day.
Republic Day 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Links Delhi’s Development Push With PM Modi’s India@2047 Vision
Addressing the nation on the 77th Republic Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlighted welfare schemes, infrastructure push, healthcare reforms, green mobility and capital investment.
Addressing the nation on the occasion of 77th Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Constitution of India has been the country’s guiding force for the last 77 years, acting as a beacon of justice, equality and dignity. She said the Delhi government is working with speed and commitment to build a developed Delhi, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision India@2047. Highlighting the government’s journey since assuming office nearly 11 months ago, Gupta said her administration inherited several challenges, including dust pollution and systemic blockages, but has taken “meaningful and decisive steps” to put the Capital on a new development path.
Welfare, Health and Food Security
The Chief Minister said that over 50,000 people are being served meals daily through Atal Canteens, and the government aims to scale this up to one lakh meals per day, ensuring that no one in Delhi goes to bed hungry. In the healthcare sector, Gupta said over 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs primary healthcare centres have been opened across Delhi. The government is also working to digitise all Delhi hospitals in line with the Centre’s Digital India initiative. “Our aim is to make Delhi’s healthcare system the best in the country by following the AAA model, Advanced, Affordable and Accessible healthcare,” she said.
Education, Sports and Youth Development
To strengthen education infrastructure, Gupta announced an allocation of ₹1,300 crore for developing a modern Education Hub in Narela. She also said work has begun on Delhi’s first international-standard Sports University at Mundka, which will significantly enhance sports infrastructure and provide world-class training facilities to athletes.
Infrastructure Push and Green Mobility
The Chief Minister said the Delhi government has doubled capital expenditure to around ₹30,000 crore in the 2025–26 budget, focusing on good roads, better public transport, clean water and modern civic amenities. She announced that 100% of Delhi’s public transport buses will be converted to an electric fleet within three years, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable mobility. Gupta also highlighted major expressway projects—Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II (UER-2), and Delhi–Dehradun Expressway constructed with the support of the Central Government, which are expected to ease congestion and improve connectivity.
Social Security, Slums and Animal Welfare
To support informal workers, Gupta said the government has constituted a Gig Worker Welfare Board to bring gig workers under social and health protection. She said ₹700 crore has been allocated for slum development, covering the construction of toilets, streets, drains, parks and other civic facilities. The Chief Minister also announced plans to build 10 new gaushalas equipped with modern facilities, including biogas plants and village-life experience centres. Additionally, work has begun on creating modern and safe shelters for stray dogs.
Gupta said the Delhi government is actively pushing the Delhi AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics & Extended Reality) and Film Policy to promote the creative economy. She added that solar plants have been installed on all government buildings, integrating Delhi with green energy and supporting the city’s sustainability goals.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Delhi government's goal for Atal Canteens?
What is the Delhi government's healthcare strategy?
The government aims to provide Advanced, Affordable, and Accessible (AAA) healthcare by opening primary healthcare centers and digitizing hospitals.
How is the Delhi government investing in education and sports?
An allocation of ₹1,300 crore is designated for a modern Education Hub in Narela, and construction has begun on Delhi's first international-standard Sports University.
What are the Delhi government's plans for public transport and infrastructure?
The government plans to electrify 100% of public buses within three years and has doubled capital expenditure to ₹30,000 crore for infrastructure development.
How is the Delhi government supporting informal workers and animal welfare?
A Gig Worker Welfare Board has been formed for social and health protection, and plans include building 10 new gaushalas and modern shelters for stray dogs.