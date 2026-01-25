Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRepublic Day 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Links Delhi’s Development Push With PM Modi’s India@2047 Vision

Republic Day 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Links Delhi’s Development Push With PM Modi’s India@2047 Vision

Addressing the nation on the 77th Republic Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlighted welfare schemes, infrastructure push, healthcare reforms, green mobility and capital investment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Addressing the nation on the occasion of 77th Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Constitution of India has been the country’s guiding force for the last 77 years, acting as a beacon of justice, equality and dignity. She said the Delhi government is working with speed and commitment to build a developed Delhi, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision India@2047. Highlighting the government’s journey since assuming office nearly 11 months ago, Gupta said her administration inherited several challenges, including dust pollution and systemic blockages, but has taken “meaningful and decisive steps” to put the Capital on a new development path.

Welfare, Health and Food Security

The Chief Minister said that over 50,000 people are being served meals daily through Atal Canteens, and the government aims to scale this up to one lakh meals per day, ensuring that no one in Delhi goes to bed hungry. In the healthcare sector, Gupta said over 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs primary healthcare centres have been opened across Delhi. The government is also working to digitise all Delhi hospitals in line with the Centre’s Digital India initiative. “Our aim is to make Delhi’s healthcare system the best in the country by following the AAA model, Advanced, Affordable and Accessible healthcare,” she said.

Education, Sports and Youth Development

To strengthen education infrastructure, Gupta announced an allocation of ₹1,300 crore for developing a modern Education Hub in Narela. She also said work has begun on Delhi’s first international-standard Sports University at Mundka, which will significantly enhance sports infrastructure and provide world-class training facilities to athletes.

Infrastructure Push and Green Mobility

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government has doubled capital expenditure to around ₹30,000 crore in the 2025–26 budget, focusing on good roads, better public transport, clean water and modern civic amenities. She announced that 100% of Delhi’s public transport buses will be converted to an electric fleet within three years, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable mobility. Gupta also highlighted major expressway projects—Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II (UER-2), and Delhi–Dehradun Expressway constructed with the support of the Central Government, which are expected to ease congestion and improve connectivity.

Social Security, Slums and Animal Welfare

To support informal workers, Gupta said the government has constituted a Gig Worker Welfare Board to bring gig workers under social and health protection. She said ₹700 crore has been allocated for slum development, covering the construction of toilets, streets, drains, parks and other civic facilities. The Chief Minister also announced plans to build 10 new gaushalas equipped with modern facilities, including biogas plants and village-life experience centres. Additionally, work has begun on creating modern and safe shelters for stray dogs.

Gupta said the Delhi government is actively pushing the Delhi AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics & Extended Reality) and Film Policy to promote the creative economy. She added that solar plants have been installed on all government buildings, integrating Delhi with green energy and supporting the city’s sustainability goals.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi government's goal for Atal Canteens?

The Delhi government currently serves meals to over 50,000 people daily through Atal Canteens and aims to increase this to one lakh meals per day.

What is the Delhi government's healthcare strategy?

The government aims to provide Advanced, Affordable, and Accessible (AAA) healthcare by opening primary healthcare centers and digitizing hospitals.

How is the Delhi government investing in education and sports?

An allocation of ₹1,300 crore is designated for a modern Education Hub in Narela, and construction has begun on Delhi's first international-standard Sports University.

What are the Delhi government's plans for public transport and infrastructure?

The government plans to electrify 100% of public buses within three years and has doubled capital expenditure to ₹30,000 crore for infrastructure development.

How is the Delhi government supporting informal workers and animal welfare?

A Gig Worker Welfare Board has been formed for social and health protection, and plans include building 10 new gaushalas and modern shelters for stray dogs.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Delhi CM Rekha Gupta DELHI 77th Republic Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget