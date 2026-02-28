Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIsrael Strike On Iran: Trump Says US-Israel Strikes Aim To Bring ‘Freedom’ To Iranians

Israel Strike On Iran: Trump Says US-Israel Strikes Aim To Bring ‘Freedom’ To Iranians

“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump told The Washington Post during a phone call. He added, “I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the objective of the joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran was to secure “freedom” for the Iranian people, as tensions escalated sharply across the Middle East.

Trump made the remarks hours after coordinated strikes targeted multiple locations in Iran, including areas near Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s residence and a school east of the country, leaving at least 50 dead.

“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump told The Washington Post during a phone call. He added, “I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have.”

Trump Warns Iranian Forces To Surrender

Earlier, Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity or face “certain death” following the escalation into what he described as a full-scale conflict.

Declaring that the “hour of your freedom is at hand,” Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as “bombs will be dropping everywhere.” He described the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to “take over” their government.

The strikes came after weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military tensions in the region.

Iranian Defence Minister, IRGC Commander Killed

Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to several reports citing Israeli officials.

The strikes targeted key locations across Iran as part of the escalating confrontation.

Iran Alleges Strike Hit Girls’ School

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israeli strike hit a primary school for girls, killing dozens.

Araghchi vowed that Iran would respond to the attacks.

The latest escalation marks a significant intensification of hostilities following weeks of diplomatic and military tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the stated objective of the joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran?

President Trump stated the objective was to secure freedom for the Iranian people and ensure a safe nation.

What did President Trump warn Iranian forces to do?

Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity or facing 'certain death'.

Who is reported to have been killed in an Israeli strike?

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed.

What did Iran allege was hit by an Israeli strike?

Iran's Foreign Minister alleged that an Israeli strike hit a primary school for girls, resulting in dozens of deaths.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
