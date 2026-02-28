Trump Says US-Israel Strikes Aim To Bring ‘Freedom’ To Iranians

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the objective of the joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran was to secure “freedom” for the Iranian people, as tensions escalated sharply across the Middle East.

Trump made the remarks hours after coordinated strikes targeted multiple locations in Iran, including areas near Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s residence and a school east of the country, leaving at least 50 dead.

“All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump told The Washington Post during a phone call. He added, “I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have.”

Trump Warns Iranian Forces To Surrender

Earlier, Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity or face “certain death” following the escalation into what he described as a full-scale conflict.

Declaring that the “hour of your freedom is at hand,” Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as “bombs will be dropping everywhere.” He described the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to “take over” their government.

The strikes came after weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military tensions in the region.

Iranian Defence Minister, IRGC Commander Killed

Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to several reports citing Israeli officials.

The strikes targeted key locations across Iran as part of the escalating confrontation.

Iran Alleges Strike Hit Girls’ School

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israeli strike hit a primary school for girls, killing dozens.

Araghchi vowed that Iran would respond to the attacks.

The latest escalation marks a significant intensification of hostilities following weeks of diplomatic and military tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.