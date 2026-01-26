Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRepublic Day 2026: Ambedkar Omission In Girish Mahajan’s Speech Sparks Controversy, Minister Responds

Republic Day 2026: Ambedkar Omission In Girish Mahajan's Speech Sparks Controversy, Minister Responds

A controversy erupted during Republic Day 2026 celebrations in Nashik after Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan was accused of not mentioning Dr BR Ambedkar in his speech.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 04:53 PM (IST)


While the 77th Republic Day celebrations were being observed with enthusiasm across the country on Sunday, an incident in Nashik triggered political and administrative unrest after Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan was accused of not mentioning Dr BR Ambedkar in his Republic Day address. The controversy unfolded during a Republic Day programme organised in Nashik when Madhavi Jadhav, a woman employee from the forest department, openly questioned Mahajan for omitting Ambedkar’s name in his speech. Following the confrontation, tension prevailed briefly at the venue, prompting police to take Jadhav into custody to restore order.

Girish Mahajan Responds, Expresses Regret

Speaking to the media after the incident, Girish Mahajan said the omission was unintentional and expressed regret over the matter. “It must have happened unintentionally. I had no such intention. I raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai’. I had no intention of deliberately omitting any name,” Mahajan said. He added that such incidents do not usually occur during his speeches and expressed remorse over the controversy.

“Suspend Me, But I Won’t Apologise”

Clarifying her stand, Madhavi Jadhav maintained that she would not apologise for questioning the minister. She said Dr Ambedkar, as the architect of the Constitution, must be acknowledged on Republic Day. “The minister made a mistake. I will not apologise. The minister should take responsibility. If you want to suspend me, do it. I will not allow Babasaheb’s identity to be erased,” she said. Jadhav further stated that she was repeatedly waiting for Ambedkar’s name to be mentioned during the speech but it never came up, despite references to other leaders.

“The names of people who were not responsible for democracy and the Constitution were repeatedly mentioned. Then why was the name of the real creator of the Constitution missing?” she asked. She added that while she does not believe in the dates of August 15 or January 26, she firmly believes in democracy and constitutional values.

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy arose during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Nashik?

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan was accused of not mentioning Dr. BR Ambedkar in his Republic Day address, sparking political and administrative unrest.

Who questioned Minister Girish Mahajan about omitting Dr. Ambedkar's name?

Madhavi Jadhav, an employee from the forest department, confronted Minister Girish Mahajan during the Republic Day program for not mentioning Dr. Ambedkar.

How did Minister Girish Mahajan respond to the controversy?

Minister Mahajan expressed regret, stating the omission was unintentional and he had no intention of deliberately leaving out any name.

Will Madhavi Jadhav apologize for confronting the minister?

No, Madhavi Jadhav stated she would not apologize, emphasizing Dr. Ambedkar's crucial role as the architect of the Constitution and demanding acknowledgment.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Embed widget