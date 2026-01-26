Trump Extends Republic Day Wishes To India, Highlights India-US Democratic Bond

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 77th Republic Day, highlighting the enduring partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies. Speaking on behalf of the American people, Trump congratulated both the Indian government and its citizens, underscoring shared democratic values and decades of cooperation. His message comes at a time when New Delhi and Washington continue to deepen strategic, economic and people-to-people ties, reflecting a relationship that has evolved from historic goodwill into a comprehensive global partnership with growing influence across trade and defence.

'Democracy At The Core'

Trump said the United States proudly stands with India as it marks another milestone in its constitutional journey. He noted that both nations are bound by a commitment to freedom, rule of law and representative governance, describing the relationship as historic and steadily expanding. Over the years, cooperation has broadened across defence collaboration, clean energy initiatives, higher education exchanges and innovation-driven commerce. Officials on both sides have repeatedly stressed that strong democratic institutions provide the foundation for closer engagement, even as the global landscape becomes more complex.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.” - President… pic.twitter.com/oC9x3Qs9y3 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 26, 2026

India Celebrated 77th Republic Day

India marked its 77th Republic Day with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing the country’s military strength, cultural diversity and technological progress. The celebrations featured marching contingents from the armed forces, vibrant tableaux from various states and ministries, and aerial displays by the Indian Air Force. Across the country, schools, government offices and local communities held flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes, as citizens came together to honour the Constitution and the spirit of unity.

