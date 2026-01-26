Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A controversy erupted during India’s 77th Republic Day parade after Congress leaders objected to the seating arrangement of Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The issue gained traction after videos from Kartavya Path showed senior BJP leader and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seated in a front row, while Gandhi was placed further back. Congress MP Tariq Anwar questioned the protocol, saying the opposition leader was denied his rightful position, sparking a broader debate on democratic norms and the treatment of opposition voices at official state events.

Protocol Row Over Rahul Gandhi’s Seating

Tariq Anwar said it was “deeply unfortunate” that Rahul Gandhi was not seated in the front row during the Republic Day celebrations, stressing that the Leader of the Opposition traditionally holds a special protocol status. Drawing parallels with the British parliamentary system, Anwar said the post is often regarded as equivalent to a “shadow prime minister”.

He argued that such conventions exist to uphold democratic balance and respect institutional roles. “This protocol has been ignored,” Anwar said, adding that it was unprecedented for the head of the main opposition party to be pushed into the second or third row at a major government ceremony.

According to Anwar, India has historically followed several Westminster traditions, including extending due recognition to opposition leaders at official functions. He alleged that this practice has steadily eroded in recent years.

Cong Alleges Erosion Of Democratic Traditions

The Congress MP went on to accuse the Narendra Modi government of dismantling long-standing democratic customs. He claimed opposition leaders are increasingly marginalised, both inside Parliament and at formal state events.

“Our reality is the opposite,” Anwar said, alleging that the Leader of the Opposition is often not allowed adequate time to speak in Parliament and is denied appropriate status at government programmes. He warned that such actions send the wrong message about the health of India’s democracy.

The controversy intensified after footage from the parade showed Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seated ahead of Rahul Gandhi, prompting Congress leaders to demand an explanation from authorities.

Republic Day is one of India’s most significant national occasions, marking the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. The annual parade is attended by top constitutional authorities, political leaders and dignitaries, with seating arrangements generally guided by protocol norms.