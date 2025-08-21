Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Rename Aligarh To Harigarh': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Demands Citing Ayodhya, Prayagraj

'Rename Aligarh To Harigarh': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Demands Citing Ayodhya, Prayagraj

UP Deputy CM Maurya advocated renaming Aligarh to "Harigarh," citing Ayodhya and Prayagraj as precedents, during a memorial for former CM Kalyan Singh.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aligarh(UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday demanded that Aligarh be renamed "Harigarh" just like Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Addressing a 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, Maurya said that it was his wish that "Babuji", as Singh is popularly known, be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Kalyan Singh, a native of Aligarh who served twice as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, is remembered for his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and for steering the BJP's early growth in the state.

"You all know Ayodhya was once called Faizabad. But under the leadership of our respected chief minister (Adityanath), it was renamed Ayodhya again. Similarly, Prayagraj was earlier known as Allahabad. Just two days ago, Shahjahanpur's Jalalabad was renamed Parshurampuri. Then there should be no delay in renaming Aligarh to Harigarh," Maurya said.

The deputy CM shared the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister Jitin Prasada, and other dignitaries, who paid homage to Kalyan Singh.

Maurya also targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) from the stage, saying the opposition party's pitch on PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) is "nothing but divide and rule".

"On Babuji's death anniversary, we pledge to uproot the SP's cycle (party symbol) and send it to Saifai. That will be a true tribute to Babuji," he said, drawing applause from BJP workers present. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aligarh Keshav Prasad Maurya UP Harigarh UTTAR PRADESH
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
ABP EXCLUSIVE | Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Why India Needed An Online Gaming Bill
ABP EXCLUSIVE | Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Why India Needed An Online Gaming Bill
World
Jaishankar Calls On Putin In Moscow, Discusses Ukraine, Bilateral Ties Ahead Of Russian President's Visit
Jaishankar Calls On Putin In Moscow, Discusses Ukraine, Bilateral Ties Ahead Of Russian Prez Visit
India
Days After Putin, France's Macron Dials PM Modi To Discuss Trump Meeting In Washington, Ukraine War, Gaza
Days After Putin, France's Macron Dials PM Modi To Discuss Trump Meeting In Washington, Ukraine War, Gaza
India
Will Delhi-NCR See Stray Dogs Relocated? Supreme Court To Deliver Interim Order Tomorrow
Will Delhi-NCR See Stray Dogs Relocated? Supreme Court To Deliver Interim Order Tomorrow
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget