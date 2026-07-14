She was allegedly abducted and raped. She was kept hostage and sexually assaulted for two days after being made unconscious with chloroform.
Ranchi Teen Abducted, Raped; 4 Arrested, 2 Minors Detained
The four arrested adults were produced before a court and forwarded to jail, while the two minors were sent to a remand home.
- A 16-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jharkhand's Ranchi.
- Her 13-year-old friend escaped, informed police, leading to victim rescue.
- Victim was held hostage, sexually assaulted for two days.
- Four adults arrested, two minors detained after confessions.
Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, following which four people were arrested and two minors detained, police said on Tuesday.
The survivor, along with her 13-year-old friend, went missing on July 10, after they stepped out of their houses, a senior police officer said.
The matter came to light on Sunday when the 13-year-old escaped from captivity and informed the police, he said, adding she was not raped.
Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the survivor, the officer said.
"We arrested four people and detained two minors in this connection. The victim was rescued from a house on Sunday and her medical examination was conducted on Monday. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crimes," Hatia DSP Niraj Kumar said.
The four arrested adults were produced before a court and forwarded to jail, while the two minors were sent to a remand home, he said.
The survivor told investigators that the accused kept her hostage and sexually assaulted her for two days. They kidnapped her after making her unconscious using chloroform, another officer said.
Police registered an FIR on Sunday based on the victim's father's statement, he said.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the 16-year-old girl in Ranchi?
How many people were arrested or detained in connection with the crime?
Four adults were arrested and two minors were detained. The arrested adults were sent to jail, and the minors to a remand home.
When did the incident come to light and when was the victim rescued?
The matter came to light on Sunday when the 13-year-old friend escaped. The 16-year-old victim was rescued from a house on Sunday.
Was the 13-year-old friend also raped?
No, the 13-year-old friend, who was also abducted, escaped from captivity and informed the police. She was not raped.