Ranchi Teen Abducted, Raped; 4 Arrested, 2 Minors Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A 16-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Her 13-year-old friend escaped, informed police, leading to victim rescue.

Victim was held hostage, sexually assaulted for two days.

Four adults arrested, two minors detained after confessions.

Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, following which four people were arrested and two minors detained, police said on Tuesday.

The survivor, along with her 13-year-old friend, went missing on July 10, after they stepped out of their houses, a senior police officer said.

The matter came to light on Sunday when the 13-year-old escaped from captivity and informed the police, he said, adding she was not raped.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the survivor, the officer said.

"We arrested four people and detained two minors in this connection. The victim was rescued from a house on Sunday and her medical examination was conducted on Monday. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crimes," Hatia DSP Niraj Kumar said.

The four arrested adults were produced before a court and forwarded to jail, while the two minors were sent to a remand home, he said.

The survivor told investigators that the accused kept her hostage and sexually assaulted her for two days. They kidnapped her after making her unconscious using chloroform, another officer said.

Police registered an FIR on Sunday based on the victim's father's statement, he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)