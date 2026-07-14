ICU Patient Beaten To Death By Another Patient's Attendant At Muzaffarnagar Hospital

A patient admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Muzaffarnagar District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died after being assaulted by the attendant of another patient. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Ramesh Pal, had been admitted to the ICU for treatment of a liver-related ailment. An elderly woman, Kamla Devi, was also undergoing treatment in the same ward.

Police said an argument reportedly broke out late Sunday night between Ramesh Pal and Sanjay, the son of Kamla Devi. The verbal altercation allegedly escalated into a physical assault, during which Sanjay is accused of attacking Ramesh Pal.

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Officials said Ramesh Pal suffered serious injuries to his nose in the alleged assault and was shifted to the emergency ward for further treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Following the incident, police and administrative officials reached the hospital and questioned the victim's family members.

Murder Case Registered, Accused Held

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's family, police registered a case of murder and arrested the accused, Sanjay.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital to establish the sequence of events.

The incident has raised serious questions about security inside the ICU, a highly restricted and sensitive area of the hospital.

Police said all aspects of the case, including whether there was any lapse in the hospital's security arrangements, are being investigated. They added that appropriate action would be taken against anyone found responsible.