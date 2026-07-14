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English NewsCitiesDelhi Shocker: 12-Year-Old Schoolgirl Dies As School Bus Hits E-Rickshaw Near Majlis Park

Delhi Shocker: 12-Year-Old Schoolgirl Dies As School Bus Hits E-Rickshaw Near Majlis Park

A 12-year-old schoolgirl, Priyanshi, died after a school bus collided with an e-rickshaw near Majlis Park Metro Station in northwest Delhi. Further investigation is in progress. 

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi school bus-e-rickshaw collision killed 12-year-old girl Priyanshi.
  • Priyanshi fell from e-rickshaw, sustained fatal injuries.
  • Bus driver apprehended; police investigation continues into accident.

New Delhi: A 12-year-old schoolgirl was killed after a school bus collided with an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren near Majlis Park Metro Station in northwest Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Priyanshi, a resident of Rama Garden in Mukundpur. She was travelling to school in the e-rickshaw when the accident occurred, they said.

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According to the police, a PCR call reporting the road accident was received at Adarsh Nagar police station, following which a police team reached the spot near Majlis Park Metro Station and initiated rescue and legal proceedings.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the school bus, being driven by Kamal Singh (55), collided with the e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren.

"During the impact, Priyanshi fell from the e-rickshaw and came under the bus, sustaining grievous injuries," a senior police officer said.

She was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where doctors declared her brought dead, the officer said.

Police said no other child travelling in the e-rickshaw sustained injuries in the accident.

The e-rickshaw was being driven by Ajay Prasad (45), a resident of Mukundpur, police said, adding that the sequence of events leading to the collision is being verified.

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Senior police officers, along with the district crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, inspected the accident site. The body has been preserved at the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

Both the school bus and the e-rickshaw have been taken into police possession. The school bus driver has been apprehended and is being questioned. Police said his role in the incident is being examined as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station, and teams are also examining CCTV footage from the area. Further investigation is in progress. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred near Majlis Park Metro Station?

A school bus collided with an e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren near Majlis Park Metro Station in northwest Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Who was the victim of the accident?

The victim was a 12-year-old schoolgirl named Priyanshi. She was traveling to school in the e-rickshaw when the collision happened.

Did any other children sustain injuries in the accident?

No, police reported that no other child traveling in the e-rickshaw sustained injuries during the accident.

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice School Girl Death DELHI NEWS Majlis Park
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