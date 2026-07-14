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English NewsNewsWorld'We Strongly Condemn These Attacks': India On Hormuz Strike, Expresses Concern On West Asia Tensions

'We Strongly Condemn These Attacks': India On Hormuz Strike, Expresses Concern On West Asia Tensions

India summoned an Iranian diplomat after attacks on two ships in the Strait of Hormuz killed one Indian seafarer and injured 10 others.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:05 PM (IST)

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on two commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which left one Indian seafarer dead and 10 others injured. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi has lodged a strong protest with Iran after the incidents, while also calling for an immediate end to violence threatening maritime security in the region.

The attacks targeted MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa as they were passing through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. Both vessels were carrying Indian crew members, prompting an immediate diplomatic response from the Indian government.

One Indian Killed, Ten Others Injured In Vessel Attacks

According to the MEA, the two vessels had a combined crew of 46, including 30 Indian nationals.

Of the 12 Indians onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one seafarer was killed while another sustained injuries.

On MT Mombasa, which had 18 Indian crew members, nine Indians were injured, including two who are reported to be in serious condition.

The government expressed condolences to the bereaved family and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wish speedy recovery to those injured.”

The MEA said India's Mission and Consulate in the United Arab Emirates are closely coordinating with local authorities to provide all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers.

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India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges Strong Protest

Following the attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.

According to the official statement, India conveyed its strong protest over the attacks during the meeting.

It said: “The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him.”

The diplomatic move underscores India's concern over the safety of its citizens and commercial shipping operating in the Gulf region.

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MEA Calls For End To Violence In West Asia

India condemned the attacks on commercial vessels and warned that such incidents threaten the safety of international maritime trade.

“We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

The government also expressed concern over the renewed escalation of hostilities in West Asia and urged all sides to return to dialogue.

The MEA said, “We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region.”

Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran INDIA Indian Seafarers
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