Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Bodies Of 3 Andhra Victims Reach Families, Govt Assures Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mortal remains of three AP residents reached Hyderabad.

AP ministers oversaw arrangements, government aiding victims' families.

Fifteen Indian tourists, including three from AP, died.

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of three Andhra Pradesh residents who died in the boat tragedy in Vietnam arrived here on Tuesday morning.

The bodies of Ravi Teja from Hindupuram, Mudiyam Sreedhar of Kadapa district and Gelli Jaya Lakshmi of Machilipatnam in Krishna district reached the RGI Airport here after the necessary statutory formalities were completed in Mumbai.

The caskets initially arrived at the Mumbai international airport on a Vietnam Airlines flight from Ho Chi Minh City at 9.30 pm on July 13.

Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas was at the Hyderabad airport to supervise the arrangements for receiving the mortal remains and to console the family members of the deceased who came to collect the bodies.

"It is a very sad and tragic incident. We have close to about 16 members who have lost their lives, and from Andhra Pradesh, we have three people. (Andhra Pradesh Education) Minister Nara Lokesh has been closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Lokesh spoke to the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, he said.

ALSO READ | Nashik Family Chased For 20 Km, Car Smashed After Woman Objects To Harassment At Bhavli Dam

The Andhra government also coordinated with the Telugu Association in Vietnam, Srinivas said.

The Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (NRTS) helps people who are in need of help in foreign countries whenever any issue, including tragedies, occur, the minister said, adding that the government is working on extending ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

The Collectors of concerned districts have deputed senior officers to accompany the ambulances during the onward journey.

According to Vietnamese media reports, 15 Indian tourists were killed in the accident on Saturday.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh, and two were from Kerala.

The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, according to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.

Earlier, 20 tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who survived the boat tragedy arrived in Hyderabad on a flight late on Sunday after being repatriated from Vietnam.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)